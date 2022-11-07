Ivanka Trump Returns To Florida For 'Beautiful' Sister Tiffany's Bridal Shower As Their Father Campaigns In Sunshine State
Ivanka Trump returned to the sunshine state after a blissful vacation in Utah.
"Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, brilliant and kind sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower 🌸," the 41-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 6, as she posed beside Tiffany, 29, and their sister-in-law, Lana, who is married to their brother Eric, 38.
The trio smiled from ear-to-ear as Tiffany stood front and center in a white lace-detailed silhouette, while her sister and sister-in-law stood beside her in white and blue floral patterned gowns.
Trump administrator Paula Michelle White-Cain showed her admiration in the comments section, stating, "❤️❤️❤️ Love you ladies," while a fan of the trio wrote, "So sweet! Congratulations Tiffany! You all look so beautiful 💗💗💗."
The bridal shower comes shortly before Tiffany is set to walk down the aisle and marry fiancé Michael Boulos, 25, on Saturday, November 12, with the bash taking place at Donald Trump's recently raided Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
Tiffany is one of the former president's five children and the only offspring he shares with ex-wife Marla Maples, 59.
The beautiful day celebrating the bride took place as Donald also touched down in Florida to continue his campaign tour ahead of the midterm elections.
Despite Ivanka's request for her father to refrain from another run for the White House, the former president seemingly hinted at the potential for a 2024 presidential campaign during a recent rally in Iowa.
"I ran twice," he told the crowd on Thursday, November 3. "I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far. And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious. I will very, very, very probably do it again."