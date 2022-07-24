"What is noticeable in the screen grab for the video is that Hoda is in the background reaching under Savannah to taste [of the food]," the body language expert noted of the awkward on-screen moment. "Savannah is looking directly at the Chef and speaking to the Chef while reaching out with her palm making a patting down motion in front of her to stop her, and flicking her fingers toward the check to move her along."

"We see Hoda ignore the command, but put her head down, showing she is doing something 'Bad' and tasting it anyway as she gives a stuttered, slightly tense, but still playful laugh," the expert added, per The Sun. "Savannah is more of a Corrector on the DISC personality assessment and wants to get things right."