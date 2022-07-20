Silver Lining?'Today' Viewership Is Up Amid Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie's Rumored Feud
With so many morning and daytime shows airing at the same time, TV networks are always in competition with one another, and recent ratings prove the more drama there is, the better.
Nielsen reported NBC's Today has pulled in quite a few more viewers than usual lately, with the first week of July racking up in 2.7 million watchers. Meanwhile, Good Morning America is slightly ahead at 2.9 million viewers.
The stats, which come courtesy of The Sun, is still good news for Today, as viewership is up from last week, while GMA's is down. Some credit the uptick to the alleged feud between cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.
As OK! reported, the women "can't stand each other" as Guthrie, 50, "thinks of herself as a real news person" and sees her costar, 57, as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford."
It apparently wasn't Guthrie's decision to have the mom-of-two by her side, either.
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," the insider explained of the 2018 switch-up. "Hoda out-maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."
The duo try to play nice when on-air, but attentive fans have noticed the ongoing tension, with some dubbing their chemistry as "awkward" and "uncomfortable."
Nonetheless, the ladies have never publicly spoken a bad word about the other, and just a few months ago, they reflected on being the first pair of women to coanchor the show.
"It’s wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that," Guthrie explained. "It’s incredible. I always say, 'I’ll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."