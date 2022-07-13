Fans Call Out Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie's's Tension During 'Today' Show: 'Uncomfortably Awkward'

Are Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie getting along? On Monday, July 11, when the two reunited on set after some time apart — Kotb was off the week before, while Guthrie just returned from vacation — fans noticed that the duo seemed off.

During the show, all of the TV stars sat together on two small couches instead of breaking off into smaller groups. "Y'all look uncomfortably awkward on the couch," one fan pointed out, while another said, “Why is Savannah Guthrie always such a ‘ball hog’ when it comes to attention when the group is on the couch? She had to consume time and attention away from Carson [Daly]’s PopStart for her cushion issues? Really?”