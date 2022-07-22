Savannah Guthrie Posts Shady Quote After Fans Thought She Snapped At Hoda Kotb During Cooking Segment

Sending a message? Savannah Guthrie shared a quote that read, "I'm Not Sorry" on Thursday, July 21, just a few days after she and Hoda Kotb appeared to have an awkward encounter while on the set of Today.

Guthrie and Kotb filmed a segment alongside cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell, where they got to try some food on-camera. Suddenly, things turned awkward as the expert was speaking and Guthrie was mixing a salad. Kotb went up to table and asked, "Wait, are we done?"

Guthrie replied, "Yeah, that's it. Moving on. We'll just move on, we don't have time for all that."