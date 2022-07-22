Savannah Guthrie Posts Shady Quote After Fans Thought She Snapped At Hoda Kotb During Cooking Segment
Sending a message? Savannah Guthrie shared a quote that read, "I'm Not Sorry" on Thursday, July 21, just a few days after she and Hoda Kotb appeared to have an awkward encounter while on the set of Today.
Guthrie and Kotb filmed a segment alongside cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell, where they got to try some food on-camera. Suddenly, things turned awkward as the expert was speaking and Guthrie was mixing a salad. Kotb went up to table and asked, "Wait, are we done?"
Guthrie replied, "Yeah, that's it. Moving on. We'll just move on, we don't have time for all that."
As OK! previously reported, in another segment, the duo sat together on two small couches, and fans couldn't help but point out that things were off between the pair.
"Y'all look uncomfortably awkward on the couch," one fan pointed out, while another said, “Why is Savannah Guthrie always such a ‘ball hog’ when it comes to attention when the group is on the couch? She had to consume time and attention away from Carson [Daly]’s PopStart for her cushion issues? Really?”
According to an insider, things on set are far from pleasant.
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," an insider told The Sun. "Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."
Additionally, Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," while Kotb is seen as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford" for years.
"Savannah was the White House correspondent before getting the host job, which also explains her love for Jenna [Bush Hager] since her father was president," the insider continued.
Since drama brings in viewers, Today has been pulling in better numbers, and they're even on the same playing field as their competition Good Morning America. In the first week of July, they racked in 2.7 million viewers.