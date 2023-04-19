Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Slams 'Toxic' People Who 'Go Out Of Their Way To Instill Fear' As She Awaits Baby's Arrival
Ireland Baldwin doesn't have time for negativity as she awaits what will likely be one of the happiest moments of her life.
The pregnant model revealed she's taking a step back from Instagram because of her invasive fans commenting on all of her posts, especially pertaining to her pregnancy.
"I hate people who go out of their way to instill fear in others," the mom-to-be, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story Saturday, April 15.
“Women, moms, ‘nurses,’ like this are the people who ruin sharing your pregnancy on social media or at all,” she continued alongside a screenshot of a direct message she received.
The Instagram user had begged Baldwin to check her blood pressure after noticing her face looked a “little puffy due to preeclampsia,” which is a pregnancy complication.
Noting she did in fact check her blood pressure in a “panic” after reading the message, Baldwin slammed the user and others alike for their random remarks. “I hate unlicensed and unqualified people who diagnose people of bulls**t over the internet."
“My blood pressure is normal,” Baldwin — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend R.A.C — clarified with a photo for proof. “My blood work is normal. I’m fine.”
The famous offspring also made note that her “cheeks and face have been puffy [her] whole life” and her “hands aren’t swollen.”
The DM appeared to be the final straw for Baldwin, as she said she will no longer be sharing “tidbits here and there” about her pregnancy experience. “You can only block so many frightening/ judgmental/ deranged low lives in a day."
Baldwin concluded by calling social media a “toxic pit of nothingness.”
The brunette beauty revealed she had a bun in the oven in December 2022, writing via Instagram: "Happy New Year." She has since spilled that she and her boyfriend decided to name their baby girl Holland.
“I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she joked in January of the moniker during her appearance on the "Girlboss Radio" podcast. "And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young."
