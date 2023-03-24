Ireland Baldwin Proudly Dances Around As She Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump: Watch
Ireland Baldwin has been prepping for the birth of her daughter!
On Thursday, March 23, Baldwin uploaded a video of herself dancing along to Kanye West’s song "Mercy." The mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump just wearing purple bra and gray sweatpants; her two patchwork tattoo sleeves and her pixie haircut were on display as she busted some silly dance moves.
"Ob- how are you preparing for birth? me- ," the model captioned the post.
The 27-year-old’s cousin and older sister of Hailey Bieber, Alaia Baldwin, replied to the post, saying, "I’ll be there soon to massage your perineum 💆🏻♀️."
Fans were also delighted by Ireland’s silly clip, running to the comments section to weigh in.
"I’m not even pregnant but I need this dance routine in my life," one user wrote, while another said, "I love you … crazy WILD THANG!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨✨✨✨✨."
One user even joked, "Some of these moves look like moves that got you pregnant! 😂."
The famous offspring has been dating baby daddy André Allen Anjos since 2021; back in December the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.
As OK! previously reported, Ireland recently revealed the name of her future daughter and explained the reasoning for her choice.
"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she said on the "Girlboss Radio" podcast.
"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young," she gushed. "I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."
Additionally, the expecting mother discussed her feelings toward parenting on the podcast.
"[It’s] really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," the daughter of Alec Baldwin said about her overwhelming excitement to welcome her tot.
"What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm," she continued. "It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and bada** as possible."