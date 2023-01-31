Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals Name Of Daughter & Adorable Meaning Behind The Moniker

The soon-to-be mother-of-one added, "I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Baldwin also opened up about what she is looking forward to when it comes to parenting, saying it is "really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have."

"What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm," added the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. "It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible."