Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'Have a Friendship That Extends Way Beyond Coparenting,' Split Was 'Extremely Amicable'
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk aren't just regular exes, they're cool exes.
The former flames don't let current flings affect their now platonic relationship, as the dynamic duo was able to remain friends after calling it quits on their romance in 2019.
"Bradley and Irina are closer than close. They have a friendship that extends way beyond coparenting," a source recently spilled to a news publication after Shayk shared topless photos from the exes' end-of-summer vacation. The duo were joined on the adventure by their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with the source noting they take a trip together "every year" as a sweet tradition for their little girl.
"Their daughter goes with them and they get to bond as a family-of-three," the insider added after many fans speculated the stripped down snaps were a sign Shayk had already ditched her new beau Tom Brady.
However, the retired NFL star shouldn't have anything to worry about, as Shayk, 37, and Cooper's split was "extremely amicable" and "a genuine case of them both wanting more independence" while "making a pact to stay great friends."
While some social media users thought Brady would be bothered by his lady going topless during her vacation with Cooper, 48, it appears he isn't the jealous type as he didn't seem to bat an eye.
"It’s really none of his business," a second source admitted of Shayk and Cooper's partnership as co-parents and close friends. "Tom’s focused on his kids and career. [He] likes spending time with Irina, but things are still very new."
Brady and Shayk's fling is especially new for the legendary quarterback, considering it's been less than a year since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized on October 28, 2022.
The 46-year-old tied the knot with Bündchen, 43, in 2009 before welcoming their son, Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 10.
Brady also shares his eldest son, Jack, 16, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 52.
Us Weekly spoke to sources about Shayk and Cooper's close friendship amid the model's fling with Brady.