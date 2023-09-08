Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'Have a Friendship That Extends Way Beyond Coparenting,' Split Was 'Extremely Amicable'

"Bradley and Irina are closer than close. They have a friendship that extends way beyond coparenting," a source recently spilled to a news publication after Shayk shared topless photos from the exes' end-of-summer vacation. The duo were joined on the adventure by their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with the source noting they take a trip together "every year" as a sweet tradition for their little girl.

"Their daughter goes with them and they get to bond as a family-of-three," the insider added after many fans speculated the stripped down snaps were a sign Shayk had already ditched her new beau Tom Brady.