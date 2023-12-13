OK Magazine
Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea, 6, and Lady Gaga Attend His 'Maestro' Premiere: Photos

Source: mega
By:

Dec. 13 2023, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

Bradley Cooper was supported by some of his favorite girls at the Los Angeles premiere of his flick Maestro.

On Tuesday, December 12, the actor took his and ex Irina Shayk's daughter, Lea, 6, as his date to the event, which took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

bradley coopers daughter lea lady gaga maestro premiere photos
Source: mega

Bradley Cooper's daughter, Lea, made her red carpet debut.

The actor, 48, looked handsome in a dark blue three-piece suit, while his only child wore an animal print short-sleeved dress, sparkly ballet flats and carried a red and black purse.

Other attendees included Cooper's A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano, costar Carey Mulligan and the film's producer Steven Spielberg.

bradley coopers daughter lea lady gaga maestro premiere photos
Source: mega

The actor shares his only child with ex Irina Shayk.

When Gaga and Cooper promoted their 2018 film, rumors swirled they were more than friends due to their intense chemistry, but nothing ever materialized.

These days, the Oscar winner is rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid, whom he was first linked to this fall.

At first, an insider said the two were just "having fun," and since they're both busy, a "serious" relationship seemed out of the question.

bradley coopers daughter lea lady gaga maestro premiere photos
Source: mega

'Maestro' will start streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, December 20.

However, a separate source said the pair quickly realized their similarities, such as both being single parents to little girls, as the model, 28, shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik.

MORE ON:
Bradley Cooper

"They’ve bonded over that," the source of parenthood. "They both have a connection to Pennsylvania, as well: Bradley’s from there, and Gigi has a home there. They like the same restaurants. It’s pretty crazy how much they have in common."

And unlike the blonde beauty's previous fling with Leonardo DiCaprio, the Hangover star has no problem committing.

bradley coopers daughter lea lady gaga maestro premiere photos
Source: mega

Cooper is currently dating Gigi Hadid.

"He’s not a player. He actually wants a long-term relationship," the source explained of the dad-of-one. "This romance could go the distance."

Though DiCaprio and Cooper are friends, an insider said there's no hard feelings over the situation.

The same can be said for Cooper's baby mama and Hadid, who know each other through modeling.

"Gigi and Irina are friends — they’d never get into such pettiness," shared an insider. "In fact, Irina is on very friendly terms with Bradley and approves of Gigi dating him."

Rumor has it the Russian model is actually the one who introduced the two.

"Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings," the insider spilled. "Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out."

Meanwhile, Shayk appears to be reconnecting with retired football player Tom Brady, whom she first started seeing earlier this year.

