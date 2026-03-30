Irina Shayk Drops Jaws as She Flaunts Her Curves in Barely-There Thong Bikini: Photos
March 30 2026, Updated 6:24 p.m. ET
Irina Shayk put her fit figure on full display during a tropical vacation.
On Sunday, March 29, the model uploaded several sultry photos from her trip that showed her clad in a tiny, neon string bikini.
"Sunny…" she simply captioned the hot shots.
Irina Shayk Shares Bikini Photos
In a few shots, the brunette beauty struck seductive poses beneath leaves of a palm tree, while in one image, she teased fans by showing off her butt in thong swimsuit bottoms.
The mother-of-one also took a snap of her reflection in a window and put her backside in full view as she stood on a patio overlooking the scenic beach.
Friends and fans alike drooled over the photos, with Chrissy Teigen writing, "Consistently the hottest woman on earth."
"Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥," commented one admirer, while another penned, "You’re absolutely gorgeous and beautiful 💋❤️😍😘💕🌷🌹."
It's unclear if she was on the trip with pals or a significant other, though she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone publicly since her on-off fling with Tom Brady came to an end.
The two were first seeing each other in 2023 before things cooled off, but they had been seen together again in 2024 and February 2025, with the latter being their last documented sighting. The private pair never commented on the dating rumors.
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Irina Shayk Co-Parents Her Daughter With Ex Bradley Cooper
Shayk co-parents her only child, daughter Lea De Seine, with ex Bradley Cooper.
Though the stars ended their romance in 2019, they both agree on keeping the 9-year-old away from the internet.
In an interview with People, the Russian native said the tot "clearly understands" that her parents are well-known, but "she has very, very little digital access, almost down to none."
The Model Is Focused on Raising Her Daughter in a 'Loving Family'
Instead, the exes focus on "building community, friends and just giving love."
"This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family," Shayk insisted.
The model knows social media can also harm children's self-esteem.
"I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that of course I try to protect my daughter from," she noted in a separate interview.
Fortunately, the stunning star has seen an increase in inclusivity in the modeling world lately, of which she said, "It's very important and I really hope that it's not a trend."