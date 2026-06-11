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Irina Shayk Goes Topless, Only Wears Leather Pants in Sultry Photo

irina shayk topless leather pants photo
Source: MEGA; @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk only wore leather pants, as she went topless in a striking new photoshoot.

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June 11 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET

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Irina Shayk is proving once again why she's one of the world's most in-demand supermodels.

The Russian beauty, 40, recently shared a new series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at a fashion-forward shoot that blended daring looks with relaxed everyday style.

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image of Irina Shayk shared a new Instagram photo shoot featuring a mix of bold and casual fashion looks.
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk shared a new Instagram photo shoot featuring a mix of bold and casual fashion looks.

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In one shot, Shayk posed topless while wearing a pair of black leather pants, standing against a plain wall and covering her chest with her arms.

“Created from home, through my lens @haikure.studio,” she wrote in the caption, giving a shout-out to the Italian denim brand.

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Source: @irinashayk/Instagram
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Mixing Glamour With Casual Fashion

sultry irina shayk leather pants look photo
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

Irina Shayk previously said that true attractiveness comes from confidence.

The rest of the photo carousel highlighted a different side of Shayk's style.

In one image, she embraced a more laid-back look, pairing a loose brown shirt with light blue jeans and a belt while sitting casually.

Another snapshot featured a similar outfit, though Shayk switched up her pose by leaning forward slightly and gazing directly at the camera.

The shoot later moved outdoors, where the model posed on a balcony in a dark denim ensemble. One hand rested on her head with city buildings visible in the background.

For the final photo, Shayk opted for an all-black outfit featuring a jacket and skirt. Sitting on a chair outside, she struck a dramatic pose that emphasized the editorial feel of the shoot.

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Shayk’s Definition of Confidence and Beauty

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image of The model revealed that she works out five times a week but does not follow strict diets.
Source: @irinashayk/Instagram

The model revealed that she works out five times a week but does not follow strict diets.

Over the years, Shayk has often spoken about what she believes makes someone truly attractive.

During a previous interview, she shared her personal thoughts on confidence and charisma.

"What is s---?" she mused to W Magazine. "It is not red lips, push-up bra, and high heels. It is some spiciness that you have inside. You can be s--- in conversation, you know? It is a charisma, it is part of your character — that what is really s--- to me."

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How the Supermodel Stays in Shape

image of Irina Shayk made headlines at the Met Gala with an Alexander Wang outfit featuring a bra made from luxury watches.
Source: MEGA

Irina Shayk made headlines at the Met Gala with an Alexander Wang outfit featuring a bra made from luxury watches.

The fashion icon has also been candid about her approach to health and fitness.

While maintaining her famous figure requires dedication, Shayk said balance is a key part of her routine.

"I do work out five times a week, but I'm never dieting," she said. "I try to be healthy because to be happy and healthy on the inside shows on the outside."

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Source: @__Kenzo___/X

A Memorable Met Gala Appearance

Earlier this year, Shayk made headlines for a completely different fashion statement at the Met Gala.

For the May 5 event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wore a sparkling Alexander Wang creation featuring a bra made entirely from watches, paired with a long black skirt. The watches were also incorporated into a choker and arm cuff, creating one of the night's most unique looks.

“Magic night at the Met Gala ✨Thank you @voguemagazine 🤍@alexwangny,” she wrote alongside a collection of photos from the event.

Designer Wang later explained the inspiration behind the ensemble.

“She's such a knockout, so I was like, 'Let's just put her in the most decadent jewels and watches,’ and, yeah, it's all about the body. Fashion Is Art," he explained.

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