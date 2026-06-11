Irina Shayk Goes Topless, Only Wears Leather Pants in Sultry Photo
June 11 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET
Irina Shayk is proving once again why she's one of the world's most in-demand supermodels.
The Russian beauty, 40, recently shared a new series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at a fashion-forward shoot that blended daring looks with relaxed everyday style.
In one shot, Shayk posed topless while wearing a pair of black leather pants, standing against a plain wall and covering her chest with her arms.
“Created from home, through my lens @haikure.studio,” she wrote in the caption, giving a shout-out to the Italian denim brand.
Mixing Glamour With Casual Fashion
The rest of the photo carousel highlighted a different side of Shayk's style.
In one image, she embraced a more laid-back look, pairing a loose brown shirt with light blue jeans and a belt while sitting casually.
Another snapshot featured a similar outfit, though Shayk switched up her pose by leaning forward slightly and gazing directly at the camera.
The shoot later moved outdoors, where the model posed on a balcony in a dark denim ensemble. One hand rested on her head with city buildings visible in the background.
For the final photo, Shayk opted for an all-black outfit featuring a jacket and skirt. Sitting on a chair outside, she struck a dramatic pose that emphasized the editorial feel of the shoot.
Shayk’s Definition of Confidence and Beauty
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Over the years, Shayk has often spoken about what she believes makes someone truly attractive.
During a previous interview, she shared her personal thoughts on confidence and charisma.
"What is s---?" she mused to W Magazine. "It is not red lips, push-up bra, and high heels. It is some spiciness that you have inside. You can be s--- in conversation, you know? It is a charisma, it is part of your character — that what is really s--- to me."
How the Supermodel Stays in Shape
The fashion icon has also been candid about her approach to health and fitness.
While maintaining her famous figure requires dedication, Shayk said balance is a key part of her routine.
"I do work out five times a week, but I'm never dieting," she said. "I try to be healthy because to be happy and healthy on the inside shows on the outside."
A Memorable Met Gala Appearance
Earlier this year, Shayk made headlines for a completely different fashion statement at the Met Gala.
For the May 5 event at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, she wore a sparkling Alexander Wang creation featuring a bra made entirely from watches, paired with a long black skirt. The watches were also incorporated into a choker and arm cuff, creating one of the night's most unique looks.
“Magic night at the Met Gala ✨Thank you @voguemagazine 🤍@alexwangny,” she wrote alongside a collection of photos from the event.
Designer Wang later explained the inspiration behind the ensemble.
“She's such a knockout, so I was like, 'Let's just put her in the most decadent jewels and watches,’ and, yeah, it's all about the body. Fashion Is Art," he explained.