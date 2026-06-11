Irina Shayk Goes Topless, Only Wears Leather Pants in Sultry Photo

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Irina Shayk is proving once again why she's one of the world's most in-demand supermodels. The Russian beauty, 40, recently shared a new series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at a fashion-forward shoot that blended daring looks with relaxed everyday style.

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Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk shared a new Instagram photo shoot featuring a mix of bold and casual fashion looks.

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In one shot, Shayk posed topless while wearing a pair of black leather pants, standing against a plain wall and covering her chest with her arms. “Created from home, through my lens @haikure.studio,” she wrote in the caption, giving a shout-out to the Italian denim brand.

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Mixing Glamour With Casual Fashion

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk previously said that true attractiveness comes from confidence.

The rest of the photo carousel highlighted a different side of Shayk's style. In one image, she embraced a more laid-back look, pairing a loose brown shirt with light blue jeans and a belt while sitting casually. Another snapshot featured a similar outfit, though Shayk switched up her pose by leaning forward slightly and gazing directly at the camera. The shoot later moved outdoors, where the model posed on a balcony in a dark denim ensemble. One hand rested on her head with city buildings visible in the background. For the final photo, Shayk opted for an all-black outfit featuring a jacket and skirt. Sitting on a chair outside, she struck a dramatic pose that emphasized the editorial feel of the shoot.

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Shayk’s Definition of Confidence and Beauty

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Source: @irinashayk/Instagram The model revealed that she works out five times a week but does not follow strict diets.

Over the years, Shayk has often spoken about what she believes makes someone truly attractive. During a previous interview, she shared her personal thoughts on confidence and charisma. "What is s---?" she mused to W Magazine. "It is not red lips, push-up bra, and high heels. It is some spiciness that you have inside. You can be s--- in conversation, you know? It is a charisma, it is part of your character — that what is really s--- to me."

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How the Supermodel Stays in Shape

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk made headlines at the Met Gala with an Alexander Wang outfit featuring a bra made from luxury watches.

The fashion icon has also been candid about her approach to health and fitness. While maintaining her famous figure requires dedication, Shayk said balance is a key part of her routine. "I do work out five times a week, but I'm never dieting," she said. "I try to be healthy because to be happy and healthy on the inside shows on the outside."

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A Memorable Met Gala Appearance