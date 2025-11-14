Irina Shayk Scorches in Sultry Cone Bra While Baring Her Toned Abs: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk showed off her sizzling physique beyond the Victoria's Secret runway. The supermodel, 39, stunned in a white cone bra and high-waisted satin bottoms on Friday, November 14. Her sultry snaps were captured in Prague, in between press interviews about her semi-nude Pirelli Calendar launch.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk appears on the 2026 Pirelli calendar.

She layered black trousers and a belt over the white lingerie set, with her hair swept into two braids. Shayk posed in the hallway of her hotel room, while getting her makeup touched up and in front of a step and repeat. In one snapshot, she stood next to a teaser of the calendar, showing her donning a see-through, billowy pink dress. "What a day in Prague! ✨ Honored and grateful to be surrounded by incredible women at the Pirelli Calendar launch press interviews. A dream come true @pirelli 🤍🤍🤍," the model captioned her photo dump.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk flaunted her toned tummy in a two-piece set.

Aria Walton praised her in the comments section, "Wow! You look younger and better every day. You’re truly glowing and you’re an inspiration to women 🔥❤️😍." Another comment Walton left read, "Your hard work, God-given talents, aura and success speak for themselves! 👏🔥❤️."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk's Pirelli Calendar Debut

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk exposes her naked body in the Pirelli calendar.

The 2026 Pirelli calendar, which was photographed by Sølve Sundsbø, features 10 women from different walks of life, including Tilda Swinton, Adria Arjona, Gwendoline Christie, Isabella Rossellini, Venus Williams and FKA Twigs. All ladies are between the ages of 30 and 70. This year marks Shayk's debut in the iconic shoot. "Finally, I'm a part of it!" she gushed to an outlet. "I've been actually waiting for such a long time, and it's a big honor for me to be part of this special edition...to be in company of beautiful powerful women." Shayk feels honored to be able to show what a strong woman and mother looks like. "To be a woman in power, you have to feel comfortable in your own skin. To be part of the Pirelli Calendar — I'm literally in the right time in my life," she said. "I'm a mother and I know who I am, I know what I stand for. That's what Pirelli's celebrating and I'm part of the celebration."

Source: @irinashayk/Instagram Irina Shayk shares a daughter with ex Bradley Cooper.