'Ironic': Lori Loughlin Mocked for Taking on New Cop Role 5 Years After College Admissions Scandal Led to 2-Month Prison Stint
Social media users couldn't help but poke fun at Lori Loughlin playing a police officer in her latest role given she spent time in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal.
While chatting in an interview about her upcoming series On Call, the actress even admitted the gig "gave me a whole new appreciation for law enforcement."
The mother-of-two, 60, called the series "exciting" and revealed she did ride-a-longs with real-life cops to get a feel for the job.
Despite her enthusiasm, the public endlessly mocked Loughlin online, with one person calling the situation "ironic."
"Irony; playing a law & order cop with a history of believing the rules don't apply to you," another person said in reaction, with a third tweeting, "Such hypocrites! They support police as long as they’re making some coin off it."
"I mean...did she really go for a role of a cop? 🤣," another individual asked.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Full House alum gushed over how "grateful" she is for where she stands today.
"I think as you get older you just appreciate the small stuff and try not to overlook it. I have a lot of gratitude," the actress said, naming things like "just getting up and making a good cup of coffee," "getting time to be with my girls" and "watching a sunset" as some of her favorite simple pleasures.
As OK! reported, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 61, both served time after paying more than $500,000 to facilitate their daughters' acceptance into USC.
Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and spent two months behind bars from October to December 2020.
Giannulli also pleaded guilty to honest services wire and mail fraud, resulting in him receiving a five-month jail sentence.
"I made an awful decision," she confessed after her sentencing. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process."
"In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass," she continued. "I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments."
The TV star acknowledged she "helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society, generally, and the higher education system, more specifically."
"That realization weighs heavily on me and while I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption," she concluded. "I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life."
Shortly after, it was revealed Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade, 25, and Isabella, 26, were no longer enrolled at USC — though the school did not reveal whether or not they left on their own or were expelled.
