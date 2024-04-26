Lori Loughlin Declares 'No One Is Perfect' After College Admissions Scandal: 'We All Make Mistakes'
Lori Loughlin's name will likely always be tied to her infamous 2019 college admissions scandal, but she's learned to not let the situation get the best of her.
In a new interview published Friday, April 26, the Full House star candidly opened up about her mindset in life and how she prioritizes her mental health and family while blocking out all the noise.
"My family wasn’t one to hold grudges. I didn’t grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren’t forgiven. No one is perfect, we all make mistakes," Loughlin explained to a news publication — nearly four years after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
In 2019, Loughlin became the face of the Varsity Blues scandal after she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Isabella "Bella", 25, and Olivia Jade, 24, into the University of Southern California.
In addition to bribing, the couple even falsified athletic profiles to score them a spot as recruits for the college's rowing team.
"I was always told to let stuff go," Loughlin continued. "And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short."
The 90210 actress noted: "Every day we’re met with different obstacles, but it’s all in how you approach things. For me, it’s just persevering and as an actress, I hear 'no' a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity."
For those going through a tough situation, Loughlin said, "my advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life."
"I think you just have to pick yourself up," she suggested. "Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life."
"Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, 'I get knocked down, but I get up again,'" Loughlin shared. "We all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere."
Today, the mom-of-two has tried her best to put the college admissions scandal behind her after serving two months in prison and paying a $150,000 fine.
Now, Loughlin declared, "I’m kind and I’m strong. And open — open to life, open to experiences. And I’m grateful."
"So I’d say I’m strong, grateful, open and kind," she concluded.
First for Women Magazine interviewed Loughlin.