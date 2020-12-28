Even though Lori Loughlin is almost finished with her jail sentence, her faith has been getting her through this tough time in her life.

A source spilled that “she prays day and night” and “can’t wait” to come home to her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli. Meanwhile, Loughlin has also been using her spare time to read.

Loughlin is due to be released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Monday, December 28.

In November, a previous source said that Loughlin was “doing okay” and had made several friends in prison.

The actress has also been trying to stay alert amid the ongoing pandemic. “It would be horrible PR if Lori got COVID-19 and got really sick,” the source added, and “officials are taking COVID-19 seriously with a high-profile inmate” but so far Loughlin is “healthy.”

Loughlin checked in to prison on Friday, October 30, and while she spent Christmas behind bars, she should be home just in time for New Year’s Eve. Meanwhile, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will remain in a federal prison in Lompoc, Calif., until April 2021 as part of his five-month sentence.

Loughlin was jailed for two-months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli were caught paying $500,000 to William Singer to get both of their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite never playing the sport.

In addition to jail time, Loughlin must pay a $150,000 fine, complete 100 hours of community service and have two years of supervised release. Giannulli was hit with a longer jail sentence, a $250,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and two years of supervised release.

Loughlin is jailed in the same facility Felicity Huffman served her two-week stint for her own involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Meanwhile, Olivia Jade opened up on Red Table Talk about her parents’ incarceration and did not get the sympathy she might have hoped for. “This has been a really eye-opening experience for me and situation, and although there’s a lot of negativity around it and a lot of mistakes and wrongdoings, it’s led me to have a completely different outlook on a lot of situations,” she said.

“I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege. So when it was happening, it didn’t feel wrong. I was in my own bubble, focusing on my own comfortable world,” she added.

While Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith were less harsh on the influencer, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and social media were much harder on Olivia Jade, with Banfield-Norris admitting that she found it hard to muster up the energy to invest herself in Olivia Jade’s plight.

“It just makes it very difficult right now for me to care in this atmosphere that we’re in right now,” she said as she felt Olivia Jade would be fine in the end and that losing her endorsements and not being in school were trivial compared to what’s going on in the world.

Us Weekly was the first to report the news about Loughlin leaning on her faith.