Is Brooklyn Beckham Featured in Mom Victoria's Netflix Documentary Amid Rumored Family Feud?

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham attended the October London premiere of her self-titled Netflix documentary with her family, but her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, was notably absent amid rumors of a family feud. After skipping the premiere, fans are speculating whether Brooklyn also sat out on the documentary itself, which focuses on his mother’s journey from a pop star to a fashion designer.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Brooklyn Beckham Featured in Victoria’s Netflix Documentary?

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham does not appear in Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary.

Unlike his younger three siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, Brooklyn only appears on the project in old footage as a child when Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, spoke about their early days of their relationship. No present-day footage of Brooklyn was used in the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Which Children Are Featured in Victoria Beckham’s Documentary?

Source: MEGA David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's three children appeared in the Netflix documentary.

In the documentary, fans get the most screen time with the Beckham family’s youngest child, Harper. Cruz and Romeo also make appearances as their mother prepares to debut her fashion line at Paris Fashion Week. Victoria’s documentary follows the former Spice Girl as she prepares for a Paris fashion show in September 2024 – a show Brooklyn notably skipped with his wife, Nicola Peltz. The couple also missed Victoria’s 2025 Paris Fashion Week presentation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Snubbed Victoria Beckham’s Documentary Amid Family Feud Rumors

Source: MEGA Rumors of a Beckham family feud first ignited in 2022.

Rumors of a Beckham family feud began after Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding, following reports of a tense incident between Victoria and Nicola at the ceremony. Although Peltz later dismissed claims of a rift with her mother-in-law, fans noticed the couple’s absence from family events, including the soccer star’s 50th birthday party in May, where the three other siblings were in attendance. More recently, David and Victoria were not welcomed to the Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal in August, which insiders reported "was the final kick in the teeth" for them amid rumors that the parents-of-four don't like the way the model treats their son. Brooklyn's brothers have sided with their parents and have made seemingly subtle digs at him via social media.

Victoria Beckham Slammed Feud Rumors

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham slammed rumors of Beckham family feud.