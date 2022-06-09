Is Ellen DeGeneres Headed Back To Hollywood With A New Show?
Could Ellen DeGeneres be ready for her comeback?
The once beloved television host made the decision to end The Ellen DeGeneres Show in its 19th season after rumors swirled that she made the show a toxic place to work, but according to a source, DeGeneres may already have plans in the works for her next big break.
"It's no exaggeration to say the scandal turned Ellen's world upside down," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "She's filled with regret [about what happened], but she's not wasting any time plotting her future. She's still a big star and has an audience who will follower her."
The source speculated there are a few possibilities that may be in the planning stages, including DeGeneres returning to her comedic roots and setting off on a stand-up comedy tour. They also mentioned the Finding Nemo voice actress may be considering a home makeover or house-flipping series.
"Ellen isn't exactly a 'take the day off work' type of person," the source pointed out to the outlet. "Plus, she's been in the spotlight for decades, and walking away from that is much harder than walking away from a TV show."
The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in 2003 and aired its final episode nearly 20 years later on Thursday, May 26. Although the rumor was that the television personality made the decision to end the show because of public backlash against her for allegedly fostering a rude and demanding work environment, DeGeneres claimed it was simply time for her to move on to her next challenge.
"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
The former host later told the outlet the decision had her in tears everyday. "I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice," she admitted. "There was a lot that happened during that time that was unfortunate but it is what it is — you go through stuff in life and you just keep learning and growing."