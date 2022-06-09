Is Ellen DeGeneres Headed Back To Hollywood With A New Show?

"It's no exaggeration to say the scandal turned Ellen's world upside down," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "She's filled with regret [about what happened], but she's not wasting any time plotting her future. She's still a big star and has an audience who will follower her."

The source speculated there are a few possibilities that may be in the planning stages, including DeGeneres returning to her comedic roots and setting off on a stand-up comedy tour. They also mentioned the Finding Nemo voice actress may be considering a home makeover or house-flipping series.

