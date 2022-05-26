Jennifer Aniston Cracks A Joke About Her & Brad Pitt's Split During The Final Episode Of Ellen DeGeneres' Show

Taking a walk down memory lane! For the last ever episode of Ellen DeGeneres' talk show, the host asked Jennifer Aniston — the show's very first guest in 2003 — to come by, and the actress expressed a rage of emotions while bidding farewell.

After reminiscing on some of their favorite times together, the comedian, 64, asked the actress how she handled the ending of Friends, to which she gave a very candid response and mentioned her split from Brad Pitt!