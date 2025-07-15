or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Is Joy Behar OK? 'The View' Star Has Been Missing From the Show for 2 Straight Days

Photo of Joy Behar and screenshot from 'The View' on July 15.
Source: ABC/JEFF LIPSKY;@theview/x

Joy Behar wasn't on the July 14 or 15 episodes of 'The View.'

By:

July 15 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Where in the world is Joy Behar?

The comedian hasn't been on The View this week, as she was nowhere to be seen on the Monday, July 14, episode and the following day.

Whoopi Goldberg addressed her absence on July 15, though she didn't reveal why her costar was missing.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Has Joy Behar Been Missing From 'The View'?

the view
Source: abc/@theview/x

Joy Behar was absent from the July 14 and 15 episodes of 'The View.'

"Welcome to The View! So, Joy is out today, possibly be back tomorrow. But who can say? Who can say?" the Color Purple actress told the audience, to which executive producer Brian Teta shouted off screen, "She'll be back tomorrow!"

"Brian can say!" Goldberg replied. "But if she's not, she'll be back the day after. Because she'll be back."

Article continues below advertisement

where is joy behar the view costar missing straight days
Source: abc/@theview/x

Behar's last episode was on Friday, July 11, but she's expected to return on July 16.

The famous red-head was last on the series for the Friday, July 11, episode, where she questioned if Donald Trump has "undocumented immigrants" working at his Mar-a-Lago estate despite his ICE raids.

Just one day prior, Behar jokingly dissed the ABC talk show when the co-hosts revealed the "grim jobs" they had before making it on TV.

"I once worked at a mental hospital, which prepared me for this show," she stated, sparking laughter from the crowd. Behar revealed she used to "teach" at Kings Park Psychiatric Center in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"I also worked at Saint Vincent’s Hospital in the pathology lab where I had to take organs off the dumbwaiter and then the doctors would describe what it was and I’d have to type all that up," Behar noted.

"Then the pathologist would come in and tell you whether the person would live or die. I knew ahead of time whether the person would live or die," she continued. "That was a hard job."

Article continues below advertisement

Some Fans Want Whoopi Goldberg to Retire From the Show

where is joy behar the view costar missing straight days
Source: abc

Whoopi Goldberg received backlash earlier this month after admitting that working on the show 'can feel like h---.'

While none of the longtime stars of the show have said they're thinking of leaving the program, Goldberg had some fans encouraging her to retire after she complained about the difficulties of being on the series.

On the July 8 installment, all of the women were greeted with an extra loud round of applause, prompting the EGOT winner to say, "Let us say this to you: Thank you for that, because sometimes this gig can feel like... h---. And sometimes you feel like people are just angry at you all the time, so to get a welcome like this this morning, we really appreciate it."

Article continues below advertisement

where is joy behar the view costar missing straight days
Source: abc/@theview/x

Some fans thought the EGOT winner should retire if she was unhappy on the program.

Goldberg's remark rubbed some people the wrong way, with one social media user writing, "I bet the real h--- on The View is backstage, where the crew has to deal with these dismal women when the cameras are off them."

"LOL why don't you just retire and leave us alone?!" another person asked. "You're like 70 something years old, so go do whatever 70 year olds like to do today LOL."

A third individual suggested she "leave" the talk show.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.