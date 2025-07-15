Is Joy Behar OK? 'The View' Star Has Been Missing From the Show for 2 Straight Days
Where in the world is Joy Behar?
The comedian hasn't been on The View this week, as she was nowhere to be seen on the Monday, July 14, episode and the following day.
Whoopi Goldberg addressed her absence on July 15, though she didn't reveal why her costar was missing.
Why Has Joy Behar Been Missing From 'The View'?
"Welcome to The View! So, Joy is out today, possibly be back tomorrow. But who can say? Who can say?" the Color Purple actress told the audience, to which executive producer Brian Teta shouted off screen, "She'll be back tomorrow!"
"Brian can say!" Goldberg replied. "But if she's not, she'll be back the day after. Because she'll be back."
The famous red-head was last on the series for the Friday, July 11, episode, where she questioned if Donald Trump has "undocumented immigrants" working at his Mar-a-Lago estate despite his ICE raids.
Just one day prior, Behar jokingly dissed the ABC talk show when the co-hosts revealed the "grim jobs" they had before making it on TV.
"I once worked at a mental hospital, which prepared me for this show," she stated, sparking laughter from the crowd. Behar revealed she used to "teach" at Kings Park Psychiatric Center in New York.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I also worked at Saint Vincent’s Hospital in the pathology lab where I had to take organs off the dumbwaiter and then the doctors would describe what it was and I’d have to type all that up," Behar noted.
"Then the pathologist would come in and tell you whether the person would live or die. I knew ahead of time whether the person would live or die," she continued. "That was a hard job."
Some Fans Want Whoopi Goldberg to Retire From the Show
While none of the longtime stars of the show have said they're thinking of leaving the program, Goldberg had some fans encouraging her to retire after she complained about the difficulties of being on the series.
On the July 8 installment, all of the women were greeted with an extra loud round of applause, prompting the EGOT winner to say, "Let us say this to you: Thank you for that, because sometimes this gig can feel like... h---. And sometimes you feel like people are just angry at you all the time, so to get a welcome like this this morning, we really appreciate it."
Goldberg's remark rubbed some people the wrong way, with one social media user writing, "I bet the real h--- on The View is backstage, where the crew has to deal with these dismal women when the cameras are off them."
"LOL why don't you just retire and leave us alone?!" another person asked. "You're like 70 something years old, so go do whatever 70 year olds like to do today LOL."
A third individual suggested she "leave" the talk show.