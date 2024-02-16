Iskra Lawrence Says Her Son Is 'Bossy' and Takes After Her: 'He Knows What He Wants'

Iskra Lawrence is already noticing that her son, whom she shares with partner Philip Payne , is taking after her. "He's so bossy and knows what he wants. He's not afraid to be assertive," the model, 33, who is partnering with Cupshe on an exclusive 37-piece swim collection, launching on Friday, February 16, exclusively tells OK!.

Now that her tot is almost four years old, she's learned a lot. "Some days I am basking in motherhood and other days it feels like I am drowning," she admits. "It's nice that as parents, we can talk about how challenging it can be — but it's also the most rewarding thing in the world. It's taught me a lot about myself. I've watched my partner be patient. Learning about how I'm raising my child helped me figure out the way I am and helped me navigate that it's OK to want to be better and do better. It's helped me be more compassionate and patient with myself. Learning how to be a parent has been very humbling ."

The blonde beauty is now starting to bring her son to these dance classes, where she gets to watch him play with others. "He has his own social life!" she quips. "He had two sleepovers at a friend's house. We are still in the house, but he'll be in his room with his friends. He is very good at advocating for himself. He's a fiery Aries, so that's a lot of fun. I get to spend the day with my bestie being present. No one is on their phones, and we enjoy going to a fun fair or park. It really brings you back to what's real in life and in this world and what is important. It's the best time."

"I try not to work when I pick him up from school, and then when he goes to sleep, if I have to finish work, it's after he's gone to sleep," she notes of her routine. "This year has been about building boundaries, saying no more and traveling a bit less. I love being social, but I can also FaceTime. I love being home. It feels really good to have that structure and stability."

Since everyone is constantly on their phone or posting , Lawrence is adamant on focusing on her tot when they're together. "It's creating those healthy boundaries for yourself. If you're not feeling well or are burnt out, you need to communicate that in the right way and have people around you that support that. Treat people how you want to be treated."

In the meantime, the businesswoman is excited about her latest venture: partnering with Cupshe on her swimsuit collection, which features a selection of women’s swimsuits and coverups in sizes XS-3X along with matching "mommy and me" boy’s swimwear and men’s swim styles.

"I've seen the collaborations they've done with so many different amazing influencers and celebrities I've looked up to, and I think they do such a good job of capturing their style and also providing size inclusive and prize inclusive swimsuits," she explains. "When I started to wear swimsuits, I was even more impressed by how good the fit and quality was of the fabric."

When Lawrence started receiving DMs from other girls asking if she would ever release swimsuits that are more affordable, she knew this was the right move for her to team up with Cupshe. "My followers are ready for it!" she declares. "They're going to be excited because we've been talking about this collab for a while, and we finally managed to make it happen with our schedules. They had this idea of bright, bold suits that also focus on comfort and fit so that every women can feel confident. We nailed it, and that's why it's such a big collection," she shares. "It was fun going through the process of picking out what fabrics I liked. I was blown away! I would put on one suit and be like, 'Wait, this fits perfectly,' and then the next one would too."