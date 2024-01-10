Kaley Cuoco 'Could Have Strangled' Woman on Airplane Who Questioned Her Parenting Abilities
Kaley Cuoco held nothing back while recounting her baby's first flight.
During the Big Bang Theory alum's Monday, January 8, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the new mom, 38, opened up about a rude woman on a plane who questioned her parenting abilities.
"It was our first flight ever with this baby, which is terrifying. We were very terrified," Cuoco said of traveling with her and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey's 9-month-old daughter, Matilda.
"I thought, ‘What do we do? We have to bring her sound machine on the plane. It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to,'" she continued. "So she’s crying. It was hard. She finally falls asleep, and the sound machine is on and we were finally like [sighs]."
However, things took a turn when a flight attendant told the couple there were complaints about the sound machine. "I’m sitting there like, ‘Oh, my god,'" the sitcom star recalled. "I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it [off].' The ice went into his veins."
The ride ended up being quite bumpy, with the couple's kiddo crying until the plane landed.
But the drama wasn't fully over. "It was the woman right in front of us [who complained]," Cuoco noted.
"The lady turns around and goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile,'" she said. "It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled [her]. … I could’ve thrown that woman off the plane!"
The blonde beauty went on to express how messed up society's view of people with children has become. "You see all these things on social media where people are really, truly getting mad at these babies," Cuoco lamented. "Like, justice for babies! This is ridiculous … leave them alone!"
Despite the wild plane ride, the actress and Pelphrey, 41, have been basking in new parenthood. "Tom and I were sitting with Matilda the other day, and she was literally staring at us, and she touched both of our faces and just gave us this innocent, just really joyful, 'Hi' smile," Cuoco said in a recent interview.
"I mean, I could cry right now," she continued of her little girl. "We both looked at each other and we started tearing up. He goes, 'Is this our life now, where we just cry at everything she does?'"