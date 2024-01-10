Kaley Cuoco 'Could Have Strangled' Woman on Airplane Who Questioned Her Parenting Abilities

"It was our first flight ever with this baby, which is terrifying. We were very terrified," Cuoco said of traveling with her and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey's 9-month-old daughter, Matilda.

"I thought, ‘What do we do? We have to bring her sound machine on the plane. It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to,'" she continued. "So she’s crying. It was hard. She finally falls asleep, and the sound machine is on and we were finally like [sighs]."