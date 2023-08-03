OK Magazine
Top 20 Most-Followed Celebrities on Instagram: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Dwayne Johnson and More

kylie jenner selena gomez dwayne johnson
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 3 2023, Published 5:02 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez – 427 Million

selena gomez
Source: Mega

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) often takes social media breaks to care for her mental health, but she currently ranks first on the list of most followed celebrities on Instagram. She uses the platform to raise awareness and the importance of having stable mentality, though she also gifts her followers with photos of herself from time to time.

Kylie Jenner – 398 Million

kylie jenner
Source: Mega

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) continues to outshine the other Kardashian-Jenner clan members as she takes on the second spot on the list. She previously set a record on Instagram by becoming the first woman to surpass the 300 million mark.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – 388 Million

dwayne johnson
Source: Mega

While he ranks third overall, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (@therock) is the No. 1 male Hollywood star with the most Instagram followers. The former WWE champ turns his account into a virtual gym where he usually posts workout tips and inspiration.

Ariana Grande – 378 Million

ariana grande
Source: Mega

Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) uses her Instagram page to promote her music and business, r.e.m. beauty. Ranking fourth on the list, the "Thank U, Next" singer recently gained over 500,000 followers after reports about her divorce from Dalton Gomez surfaced.

Kim Kardashian – 363 Million

kim kardashian
Source: Mega

From her curves to her businesses and partnerships, Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) expands her empire through Instagram. She sometimes receives criticism over her Photoshop fails, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum still gets all the love!

Beyoncé – 315 Million

beyonce
Source: Mega

Amid her success as a singer, Beyoncé (@beyonce) also shows that she is a hands-on mother by sharing sneak peeks of the world she has with her family. Her Instagram account serves as a hub of her exclusive performance photos, so fans follow her to see them firsthand!

Khloé Kardashian – 311 Million

khloe kardashian
Source: Mega

Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) makes it into the top 10 despite having a fair share of photo mishaps as her sister, Kim. She floods the timeline with photos of herself, flaunting the revenge body she has been working on since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Justin Bieber – 293 Million

justin bieber
Source: Mega

As one of the biggest and most sought-after pop stars in the world, Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) only needs a few million to reach the 300 million mark.

He shares "Life Lately" posts on his social media page, including his married life with Hailey Bieber and his work as a recording artist.

Kendall Jenner – 293 Million

kendall jenner
Source: Mega

Kylie Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner), currently holds the title of the most-followed model. Her influence in her industry also makes her the "Most Buzzed About" model as of press time.

Taylor Swift – 269 Million

taylor swift
Source: Mega

While breaking records with her music, Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) makes sure her fans, called Swifties, are also part of her wins. Currently, she posts updates of her The Eras Tour and exclusive photos taken during her previous shows.

The "Lover" hitmaker also blesses everyone with cat photos and adorable selfies from time to time.

Jennifer Lopez – 250 Million

jennifer lopez
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) takes her followers in every part of the world by sharing her vacation pictures on Instagram. She also posts workout snaps and updates about her businesses and other projects.

Nicki Minaj – 224 Million

nicki minaj
Source: Mega

Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) documents her successful career as a rapper and performer on Instagram. Aside from her professionally taken photos, the “Anaconda” rapper also shares her life as a full-time mother to her son, Papa Bear, with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Kourtney Kardashian – 224 Million

kourtney kardashian
Source: Mega

From posting sexy pictures, Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram (@kourtneykardashian) now shows pictures of her baby bump. The mom-of-three will welcome her first baby with her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, this year.

Miley Cyrus – 213 Million

miley cyrus
Source: Mega

Miley Cyrus holds the title of Queen of Weird Instagram Moments, but her account (@mileycyrus) also leaves fans in awe of her through her magazine photos and selfies.

Katy Perry – 204 Million

katy perry
Source: Mega

Making the most out of Instagram, Katy Perry (@katyperry) offers a glimpse into her personal and professional lives. She also often shares promotional materials and her date photos with her friends and colleagues.

Zendaya – 184 Million

zendaya

Spider-Man: No Way Home actress Zendaya (@zendaya) always gives everyone a view of her ethereal beauty through her photos. But her recent post, a black-and-white picture of the late Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, broke everyone’s hearts due to the emotional caption.

"I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us," she wrote. "I’ll cherish every moment."

Kevin Hart – 178 Million

kevin hart
Source: Mega

As the third most-followed male Instagram user on the list, Kevin Hart (@kevinhart) guides everyone about workouts, healthy lifestyle, food meals and more through his social media account. He also markets his businesses, including Hart House, on the platform.

Cardi B – 168 Million

cardi b
Source: Mega

Cardi B (@iamcardib) designs her Instagram page like it is a work of art. Although the “WAP” rapper also shares NSFW images at times, she also inspires everyone with her colorful styles!

Demi Lovato – 157 Million

demi lovato

For fans who want to see Demi Lovato’s regular dose of selfies, her Instagram page @ddlovato serves as a hub for that. The "Cool for the Summer" singer also unveils behind-the-scenes of her new album or project on her page, so everyone gets a clue about what she has to offer next!

Rihanna – 152 Million

rihanna
Source: Mega

Rihanna goes by @badgalriri as her Instagram handle, but her account highlights how pure a person she is!

Aside from her brands and promotions, she also uploads photos of herself as a mother. In fact, she might post more once she welcomes her second child with A$AP Rocky!

