'I Don't Want to Look My Age at All': Martha Stewart, 82, Reveals What Procedures She's Had Done

By:

Feb. 8 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

How does Martha Stewart look so young?

On the Thursday, February 8, episode and season 2 premiere of the lifestyle mogul’s podcast, “The Martha Stewart Podcast,” the 82-year-old sat down with her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, to discuss what work she had had done.

“Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet," she began the conversation about botox, fillers and skin tightening. "So many comments are about my face lift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.”

During the sit-down, the skin expert revealed what procedures he performs on Stewart, including muscle-relaxing injections in her neck and jawline and cheek filler.

Stewart also pointed out how some of the fillers she’s gotten have not always worked in her favor, noting, “My eyebrows kind of go up in a V and that looks so unnatural.”

The mother-of-two then admitted she is not even sure everything she’s underwent.

“I don't even know what I've had,” she stated, to which Belkin replied, "We've done a little bit of skin tightening on you."

"We've done a little ultrasound tightening I think, a long time ago. We did a little softwave, which is an ultrasound based tightening device. And we've done a little bit of Ulthera, which is a great ultrasound based skin tightening that works," he elaborated.

As for how Stewart feels about aging, she confessed, “I don't think a lot about age, but I don't want to look my age at all.”

“And that's why I really work hard at it,” she said, adding how she prioritizes exercise and a healthy diet.

The ex-con not only stays young through her cosmetic work, but also makes sure to be on the pulse of the new generation through social media.

As OK! previously reported, Stewart exclusively spoke to us about her presence online on January 28.

"I'm a known early adopter of all kinds of technology," the author shared. "That's part of my DNA. It's very important to be where the people are."

"Where are they learning things? Where are they reading things? Where are they looking at things? I have always been there," she said. "When Twitter started, I was right there on Twitter. When Instagram started, I was right on Instagram. We have millions of viewers on TikTok. Social media has changed the landscape with influencers and also how we impart knowledge onto people. I learned a lot on those different platforms. All of that is very important."

"I travel a lot. I can teach a lot. I can help people a lot. I can answer questions," the original influencer added. "I've been creating content since 1982. That's a long time to be creating. We have come up with probably 30,000 recipes, maybe more, and thousands of pages of articles dealing with everything to do with lifestyle. That's hard to reproduce."

