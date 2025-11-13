Isla Fisher Admits She 'Cried' in Her New London Home Post-Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen: It's 'Been Challenging'
Nov. 13 2025, Published 7:11 a.m. ET
Isla Fisher is opening up about the emotional side of starting fresh after her split from Sacha Baron Cohen.
In a new Elle Decoration feature published on November 13, the Now You See Me actress reflected on moving into her new London home — and revealed it was a surprisingly emotional experience.
“When it all arrived, I did have a bit of a cry because this was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own,” Fisher shared, referring to her divorce from Baron Cohen, which was finalized in June.
Despite the tough transition, Fisher said she’s finding strength in rebuilding her life.
“Trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding,” the 49-year-old star admitted. “I’m enjoying this new version of my life.”
Now that she’s settling in, Fisher said her focus is on slowing down and spending quality time with her kids and pets. She shares three children with her ex-husband.
“I don’t need to party in my house anymore,” she said with a laugh. “I love to get in the bath. I’ll light some candles, bring in my laptop and put on something on Netflix. That’s as exciting as it gets.”
The actress also revealed that creating a cozy, family-friendly space was her top priority.
“I wanted the kids’ bedrooms on my floor so that I can monitor smartphone use,” Fisher explained.
- Sacha Baron Cohen Praises 'Stunning' Estranged Wife Isla Fisher's Steamy Valentine's Day Photoshoot Amid Difficult Divorce
- Sacha Baron Cohen 'Furious' at Ex-Wife Isla Fisher Over Divorce Comments as Split Gets Nasty, Source Claims
- Emily Ratajkowski Admits She's Keeping Ex-Husband's Ring, Insists Divorce Isn't 'A Sad Thing'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She also made sure her home had “space for my family who live in Greece and visit me a lot” — plus an outdoor area that reminds her of her roots.
“With the Australian upbringing I was lucky enough to have, I’ve always been barefoot in the garden or on the beach, so this is as close as I can get to feeling like I’m home,” she added.
Fisher and Baron Cohen announced their divorce in April 2024 after jointly filing in 2023. The two, who met in 2001 and married in 2010, said they wanted to keep things amicable for the sake of their children.
“We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children,” they shared in matching Instagram Stories at the time. “We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”
Despite their split, Fisher still gives her ex credit where it’s due. Later that month, she posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute on Instagram, writing, “And forever … Happy Father’s Day to the best father our children could hope for @sachabaroncohen.”