Isla Fisher Admits She 'Cried' in Her New London Home Post-Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen: It's 'Been Challenging'

Article continues below advertisement

Isla Fisher is opening up about the emotional side of starting fresh after her split from Sacha Baron Cohen. In a new Elle Decoration feature published on November 13, the Now You See Me actress reflected on moving into her new London home — and revealed it was a surprisingly emotional experience.

Article continues below advertisement

“When it all arrived, I did have a bit of a cry because this was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own,” Fisher shared, referring to her divorce from Baron Cohen, which was finalized in June.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Isla Fisher opened up about life after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the tough transition, Fisher said she’s finding strength in rebuilding her life. “Trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding,” the 49-year-old star admitted. “I’m enjoying this new version of my life.” Now that she’s settling in, Fisher said her focus is on slowing down and spending quality time with her kids and pets. She shares three children with her ex-husband.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t need to party in my house anymore,” she said with a laugh. “I love to get in the bath. I’ll light some candles, bring in my laptop and put on something on Netflix. That’s as exciting as it gets.” The actress also revealed that creating a cozy, family-friendly space was her top priority. “I wanted the kids’ bedrooms on my floor so that I can monitor smartphone use,” Fisher explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress said moving into her new London home made her emotional.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She also made sure her home had “space for my family who live in Greece and visit me a lot” — plus an outdoor area that reminds her of her roots. “With the Australian upbringing I was lucky enough to have, I’ve always been barefoot in the garden or on the beach, so this is as close as I can get to feeling like I’m home,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Fisher and Baron Cohen announced their divorce in April 2024 after jointly filing in 2023. The two, who met in 2001 and married in 2010, said they wanted to keep things amicable for the sake of their children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Now You See Me' star is focused on creating a peaceful life with her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

“We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children,” they shared in matching Instagram Stories at the time. “We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Isla Fisher said rebuilding her life has been 'challenging but rewarding.'