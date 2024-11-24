Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Are Trying to Resolve 'Financial Matters Amicably' Amid Divorce
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are determined to settle their divorce amiably.
While Fisher, 48, filed "for financial remedy proceedings to consider how their finances will be divided" in September, an insider spilled "those proceedings have been put on pause" as the exes "try and resolve the financial matters amicably."
As OK! previously reported, the pair announced their split after 14 years of marriage with a joint statement shared to social media in April.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they penned. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."
Earlier this year, a separate insider revealed Baron Cohen, 53, and Fisher have been "living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out ."
"They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family," the insider added.
- Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Are Rebuilding Their Romance, 'They've Vowed To Put Their Relationship First From Now On,' Dishes Source
- Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance After Reconciliation: 'We Like to Hang Out as a Family'
- Chris Rock & Lake Bell Spark Dating Romance Rumors By Spending The Holiday Weekend Together
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another source dished that Fisher has been "really letting loose and celebrating being single again" since their separation.
"Pals are cheering her on, saying it’s the least she deserves following years of tension and unhappiness," the source shared. "It’s the first summer in a long time she’s felt truly carefree and happy. She’d never call it a divorce party, but that’s pretty much what it is."
The source claimed the Borat actor had been "controlling" throughout their relationship and that "Isla had the weight of the world on her shoulders." However, that’s all been "lifted" since their split and "she’s back to the joyful woman people knew her to be before she got dragged down by Sacha."
Baron Cohen and Fisher met at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2002 and their relationship began soon after that. They announced their engagement in 2004 and tied the knot six years later in 2010.
The Anchorman 2 star later spoke about their meet-cute in an interview with The New York Times.
"She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party," he said. "I knew instantly. I don't know if she did."
The source spoke with Us Magazine about Baron Cohen and Fisher's divorce.