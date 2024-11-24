Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Are Trying to Resolve 'Financial Matters Amicably' Amid Divorce

As OK! previously reported, the pair announced their split after 14 years of marriage with a joint statement shared to social media in April.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they penned. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."