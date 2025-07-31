Isla Fisher Teases a 'New Chapter' After 'Tough Couple of Years' Amid Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce

“I’m really excited for the next chapter,” the Shopaholic actress told the outlet. “I’m refocusing on my career, because previously I was very much focused on my kids, which I still am, obviously, because [they’re] my true love. But I’m enjoying tackling work again.”

Fisher and Cohen revealed in 2024 that they had quietly ended their marriage the year prior. The Wedding Crashers star shared that “one of the benefits of a challenging situation” was having “the luxury of asking myself, ‘What would I like to do professionally and privately?’”

“I’m trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership and to stay as buoyant as possible,” she concluded. “Any time there’s change, it’s hard to adapt. But hopefully I’m doing an okay job.”