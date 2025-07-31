or
Isla Fisher Teases a 'New Chapter' After 'Tough Couple of Years' Amid Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce

Photo of Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen
Source: MEGA

Actress Isla Fisher opened up about a 'tough couple of years' following her 2023 split from Sacha Baron Cohen and revealed she's focusing on a 'new chapter.'

July 31 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Isla Fisher opened up on a difficult period following her split from Sacha Baron Cohen.

“I’ve had a tough couple of years, but I’m making it through,” Fisher, 49, told a news outlet in an interview published on Thursday, July 31, referring to her 2023 split from Cohen, 53.

Isla Fisher Is Focused on Moving on After Divorce

Photo of Isla Fisher is focused on her 'new chapter' after divorce.
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher is focused on her 'new chapter' after divorce.

“I’m really excited for the next chapter,” the Shopaholic actress told the outlet. “I’m refocusing on my career, because previously I was very much focused on my kids, which I still am, obviously, because [they’re] my true love. But I’m enjoying tackling work again.”

Fisher and Cohen revealed in 2024 that they had quietly ended their marriage the year prior. The Wedding Crashers star shared that “one of the benefits of a challenging situation” was having “the luxury of asking myself, ‘What would I like to do professionally and privately?’”

“I’m trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership and to stay as buoyant as possible,” she concluded. “Any time there’s change, it’s hard to adapt. But hopefully I’m doing an okay job.”

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Met in 2021

Photo of Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen met in 2001.
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen met in 2001.

The former couple first met at a shindig in Sydney in 2001, where Cohen noticed his future wife’s sense of humor, calling her “hilarious.”

“We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party,” he told the New York Times at the time. “I knew instantly. I don’t know if she did.”

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Share 3 Children

Photo of Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen were married for 13 years.
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen were married for 13 years.

Throughout their 13-year marriage, the couple welcomed three children.

After their initial 2023 filing, Cohen and Fisher’s separation was finalized last June.

"We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," the former couple wrote via their respective Instagram Stories following their divorce. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy.”

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Remain Cordial

Photo of Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen finalized their divorce in June 2025.
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen finalized their divorce in June 2025.

The exes remain cordial after the finalized divorce, with Fisher making sure to give a shout-out to him later that month. “And forever ... Happy Father's Day to the best father our children could hope for @sachabaroncohen,” Fisher wrote on her Instagram Stories.

