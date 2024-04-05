Shocking Split: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Secretly Separated in 2023 After 13 Years of Marriage
Another Hollywood couple bites the dust.
On Friday, April 5, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced they're divorcing after 13 years of marriage.
"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," they wrote in a joint statement, which they each shared to their Instagram Stories. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."
"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," the estranged spouses added. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."
The duo first met in 2001 at a party and became engaged in 2004. After tying the knot in 2010, they welcomed three children together.
The timing of the announcement comes amid some turmoil for the comedian, 52, who was accused by Rebel Wilson of acting like an "a------" on the set of their 2016 flick The Brothers Grimsby.
The Pitch Perfect scene-stealer, 44, shared details of the situation in her memoir, which Cohen was trying to prohibit her from releasing.
"He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers," Wilson noted of the Borat star's efforts. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."
The mother-of-one said she would not be bullied by Cohen and went ahead with the Tuesday, April 2, release anyway.
In her tome, Wilson claimed the actor told her "he wanted me to go naked in a future scene," an idea she rejected.
She also recounted one startling moment in which he exposed his behind to her.
"SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. 'Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,' SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down ... SBC says very matter-of-factly: 'Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my a--.’ And I’m like, 'What?? ... No!!'" Wilson wrote.
"I was now scared," the author confessed. "I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the a-- and improvised a few lines as the character."
The dad-of-three denied her allegations, with his rep putting out a statement. "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," the message read.
Fisher hasn't commented on the scandal.