or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Isla Fisher
OK LogoNEWS

Isla Fisher Was 'Really Shocked' About Friend Nicole Kidman's Divorce From Keith Urban

Photo of Isla Fisher and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher has not heard from her friend Nicole Kidman since her shocking divorce from Keith Urban.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 24 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Isla Fisher did not see pal Nicole Kidman's divorce from Keith Urban coming.

During her Thursday, October 23, appearance on the "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade" podcast, the actress was asked how it feels to have a friend "going through something" just like she did.

Fisher, 49, was previously married to Sacha Baron Cohen before they announced their divorce in April 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban.

"I’m really, really, really shocked," she expressed. "I have left [Nicole] a message, I have not connected yet, but I don’t really wanna comment on that because there are children involved."

Fisher also gave an update on whether she's currently dating.

"I’ve been married for 23 years. I only just got… separated, divorced," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Isla Fisher's Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen

Image of Isla Fisher was previously married to Sacha Baron Cohen.
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher was previously married to Sacha Baron Cohen.

The Confessions of a Shopaholic alum issued a joint statement on Instagram Stories with her ex-husband after they finalized their divorce.

"Our divorce has now been finalized. We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," they wrote. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy."

The exes share three children and keep their family life out of the public eye.

MORE ON:
Isla Fisher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman's Friends Are Pushing Her to Date Lenny Kravitz

Image of Keith Urban is allegedly already dating again.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban is allegedly already dating again.

Meanwhile, according to insiders, Kidman's friends are encouraging her to have a rebound with ex Lenny Kravitz and embrace her "revenge romance era."

"After everything she’s been through with Keith, we’ve all encouraged her to just enjoy life again," a friend of the celeb told RadarOnline.com. "She deserves to be cherished – and honestly, no one ever made her feel as loved as Lenny did."

The Big Little Lies alum, 58, briefly dated the rocker in 2003, and they secretly got engaged.

"Back when they were engaged, Lenny really wasn’t at a place where he was ready to commit," another insider explained. "He was crazy about Nicole, but they were on very different paths – he was still into the party lifestyle, while she was looking to settle down and start a family."

Is Keith Urban Dating His Guitarist?

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two kids.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have two kids.

Urban, 57, is allegedly seeing his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, following the shocking split. The singer previously changed the lyrics of his song "The Fighter," which he initially wrote about Nicole, to reference his alleged fling.

Instead of belting out, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," he sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source told columnist Rob Shuter. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about 'another woman.' And Nicole knows who she is... she heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.