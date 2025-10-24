Isla Fisher Was 'Really Shocked' About Friend Nicole Kidman's Divorce From Keith Urban

Article continues below advertisement

Isla Fisher did not see pal Nicole Kidman's divorce from Keith Urban coming. During her Thursday, October 23, appearance on the "Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade" podcast, the actress was asked how it feels to have a friend "going through something" just like she did. Fisher, 49, was previously married to Sacha Baron Cohen before they announced their divorce in April 2024.

"I’m really, really, really shocked," she expressed. "I have left [Nicole] a message, I have not connected yet, but I don’t really wanna comment on that because there are children involved." Fisher also gave an update on whether she's currently dating. "I’ve been married for 23 years. I only just got… separated, divorced," she said.

Isla Fisher's Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen

The Confessions of a Shopaholic alum issued a joint statement on Instagram Stories with her ex-husband after they finalized their divorce. "Our divorce has now been finalized. We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," they wrote. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy." The exes share three children and keep their family life out of the public eye.

Nicole Kidman's Friends Are Pushing Her to Date Lenny Kravitz

Meanwhile, according to insiders, Kidman's friends are encouraging her to have a rebound with ex Lenny Kravitz and embrace her "revenge romance era." "After everything she’s been through with Keith, we’ve all encouraged her to just enjoy life again," a friend of the celeb told RadarOnline.com. "She deserves to be cherished – and honestly, no one ever made her feel as loved as Lenny did." The Big Little Lies alum, 58, briefly dated the rocker in 2003, and they secretly got engaged. "Back when they were engaged, Lenny really wasn’t at a place where he was ready to commit," another insider explained. "He was crazy about Nicole, but they were on very different paths – he was still into the party lifestyle, while she was looking to settle down and start a family."

Is Keith Urban Dating His Guitarist?

