Did Keith Urban Leave Nicole Kidman for Maggie Baugh? Fellow Country Singer Admits She's 'Heartbroken' Over the Rumors

Country singer Alexandra Kay is coming to the defense of good pal and fellow musician Maggie Baugh as rumors swirl over whether or not she's dating Keith Urban. The romance gossip began after Urban's divorce from Nicole Kidman was revealed in late September, but Kay insisted Baugh has nothing to do with the shocking split.

Alexandra Kay Comments on Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh Dating Rumors

Source: @alexandrakaymusic/instagram Country star Alexandra Kay insisted rumors about Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh are 'absolutely not true.'

“Honestly, I was heartbroken for them because the media scrutiny is insane and the things that people say... They’re like, stirring up rumors about Maggie Baugh, and I’m like, ‘She’s a good friend of mine and I know that’s absolutely not true,'" Kay said on the "Taste of Country Nights" podcast. Kay also confirmed Baugh has a boyfriend whom she's met, sharing, "She’s very happy. She has nothing to do with that whole [Nicole and Keith] relationship."

What Sparked the Romance Gossip?

Source: mega Kay revealed Baugh has a boyfriend she's 'very happy' with.

"I feel sad for everybody involved that people are doing that and picking apart their personal life," added Kay. "I pray for peace for them and for everybody to have their privacy." As OK! previously shared, a few days before Urban and the actress' split was revealed, Baugh shared a video in which the father-of-two changed the lyrics of his tune "The Fighter" — a song written about his estranged spouse — to reference her instead.

The singer changed the words of, "When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter," to "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player." Baugh captioned the clip, "did he just say that."

Why Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split?

Source: mega The movie star filed for divorce after 19 year of marriage.

Around the same time, reports claimed the Oscar winner wanted to try and save their marriage, but Urban "had already checked out." "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman," the insider spilled to an outlet. "And Nicole knows who she is." However, it was never revealed if Baugh was the lady in question.

Source: mega The Grammy winner reportedly moved out of their home over the summer.