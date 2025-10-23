Nicole Kidman's Inner Circle Hoping She'll Embark on 'Revenge Romance' With Ex Lenny Kravitz: Source

Article continues below advertisement

“After everything she’s been through with Keith, we’ve all encouraged her to just enjoy life again,” a friend told RadarOnline.com. “She deserves to be cherished – and honestly, no one ever made her feel as loved as Lenny did.”

Kidman and Kravitz quietly dated from 2003 to 2004, keeping their romance and secret engagement mostly under wraps. At the time, they reportedly split because they were at “different stages of life.” “Back when they were engaged, Lenny really wasn’t at a place where he was ready to commit,” another insider explained. “He was crazy about Nicole, but they were on very different paths – he was still into the party lifestyle, while she was looking to settle down and start a family.”

Now that both stars have mellowed out and matured, their inner circles believe timing could finally be on their side. “Nicole and Lenny go way back,” the source continued. “What they had was real love, and that connection between them has never really faded. People who know them both say the spark is still there.”

“Both Lenny and Nicole are single now, so it feels natural for them to reconnect,” another source close to Kravitz told the outlet. “He’s been open about wanting to find his soulmate – maybe this is the right moment for them to make it work.”

An insider also told Heatworld that their chemistry “is still red-hot.” The two even reconnected a few years ago when Kidman began working with Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz, on Big Little Lies. Nicole spoke fondly about her ex back in 2017 while promoting the show, saying, “Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

As OK! previously reported, Nicole split from Keith in late September after 19 years of marriage. The split mirrors her emotional reflections years ago when she discussed her divorce from Tom Cruise. "I think that divorce is hard for anyone. It's a nightmare, it just is, and you can pretend you're fine," she told Oprah Winfrey at the time. "And days you're great [and] days you're not great."

The Babygirl star, who once said she always imagined herself being married, met Keith in 2005 and tied the knot the following year. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. On September 30, the Oscar winner officially filed for divorce amid rumors that the country singer had been seeing someone new.