Isla Fisher, 49, Sizzles in Bikini as She Jokes About Her Aging Physique: 'They Aren't Where They Used to Be'

The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress stripped down to a bikini while reflecting on her aging b------ during Memorial Day weekend.

Isla Fisher , 49, knows her body is changing, and she's not ashamed.

Fisher reclined in a beach chair as she shielded her eyes from the sun in a wide-rimmed hat and large brown shades. She donned a floral printed swimsuit that exposed her cleavage, paired with a gold chain choker.

"My girls are out, they aren't where they used to be.. but then neither am I!" she captioned the revealing Instagram Story.

In another image, she sank into her hip while relaxing on a towel, her head extended up toward the sun.

"I may not get an Oscar but I could get nominated for a SAG award," she wrote.