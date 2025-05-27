Isla Fisher, 49, Sizzles in Bikini as She Jokes About Her Aging Physique: 'They Aren't Where They Used to Be'
Isla Fisher, 49, knows her body is changing, and she's not ashamed.
The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress stripped down to a bikini while reflecting on her aging b------ during Memorial Day weekend.
Isla Fisher's Tropical Vacation
Fisher reclined in a beach chair as she shielded her eyes from the sun in a wide-rimmed hat and large brown shades. She donned a floral printed swimsuit that exposed her cleavage, paired with a gold chain choker.
"My girls are out, they aren't where they used to be.. but then neither am I!" she captioned the revealing Instagram Story.
In another image, she sank into her hip while relaxing on a towel, her head extended up toward the sun.
"I may not get an Oscar but I could get nominated for a SAG award," she wrote.
The film star enjoyed a tropical getaway on Memorial Day weekend with stylist Martha Ward.
On Tuesday, May 27, Fisher shared a post from what appeared to be her vacation hotel room. She wore a white and red floral maxi dress and beaded blue necklace as her hair was swept into a side ponytail.
"I miss my French ladies," she captioned the social media share before listing off her travel buddies.
"Forever friend," Ward wrote with a heart-hands emoji.
Fisher returned from her trip on Monday, May 26, as evidenced by an Instagram Story snap taken from the airplane window.
"Welcome 'home,'" the Wedding Crashers alum expressed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Is Isla Fisher Starring in Any Upcoming Movies?
Earlier this year, Fisher hinted at a return to the big screen following her divorce from her husband of 13 years, Sacha Baron Cohen.
"I definitely am trying to focus more on myself professionally, something that was always on the backburner," she told an outlet in March. "I think because of the challenges that I've gone through in the last two years, I don't see that it will change much."
The former couple shares three children together, two daughters and a son.
"Obviously, my kids are always going to come first – every parent feels that way – but it is nice to go back to work and feel of value or be able to contribute at least to the arts in a way that's meaningful to me," she added.
Fisher is confirmed to be in the cast of Now You See Me 3, to be released on November 14.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Divorce
Cohen and Fisher were together for 20 years before announcing their split in April 2024. They published an Instagram Story of them playing tennis to indicate that they are "finally putting [their] racquets down."
"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."