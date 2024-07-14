Isla Fisher Is 'Letting Loose and Celebrating Being Single Again' Following Divorce From 'Controlling' Sacha Baron Cohen: Source
Isla Fisher is having a hot girl summer!
According to an insider, the actress, 48, has been the life of the party since her divorce from ex Sacha Baron Cohen, 52.
“He was controlling, so she’s really letting lose and celebrating being single again,” the insider said.
“And pals are cheering her on, saying it’s the least she deserves following years of tension and unhappiness. It’s the first summer in a long time she’s felt truly carefree and happy. She’d never call it a divorce party, but that’s pretty much what it is,” they added of the redheaded bombshell.
The duo announced they had split in April 2024 despite filing for divorce in late 2023.
“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the Borat actor and the Confessions of a Shopaholic alum said in a joint statement. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our [three] children.”
According to the source, Fisher, who shares two daughters and one son with Cohen, was not her best during their marriage.
“Isla had the weight of the world on her shoulders. But that’s all lifted, and she’s back to the joyful woman people knew her to be before she got dragged down by Sacha,” they stated.
As OK! previously reported, the duo’s divorce announcement came just days after Cohen was accused of sexually assaulting Rebel Wilson when they worked together on the 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby.
However, a source insisted the time of the former lovebirds' break-up was a coincidence and had "nothing to do" with the Pitch Perfect star recent allegations, which she detailed in her new memoir, Rebel Rising.
“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” the insider spilled to Us Weekly. “They are notoriously very private people and wanted to focus on their family.”
In her book, Wilson claimed Cohen was a "massive a-------" when they starred in the flick together.
"I wrote about an a------ in my book. Now, said a------ is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers," she penned on her Instagram Story in late March. "He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."
