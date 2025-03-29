or
OK Magazine
Isla Fisher Says She's 'Trying to Focus More on Myself' After Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher is focusing more on her acting career following her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

March 28 2025, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Could Isla Fisher be making a return to the big screen?

The actress, 49, revealed in a March 27 interview with Stellar that she is finally ready to move on and return to her passions following her divorce from Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen.

isla fisher and sacha baron cohen
"I definitely am trying to focus more on myself professionally, something that was always on the backburner," she said.

After dealing with divorce, the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress feels better equipped to handle whatever comes next as a single woman.

”I think because of the challenges that I've gone through in the last two years, I don't see that it will change much," she admitted.

isla fisher and sacha baron cohen
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen were married for 13 years.

Fisher — who shares three children with Cohen — admitted that she always put motherhood first. Now that her children are older (Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, 10), she's comfortable letting go so she can enjoy her personal interests.

"Obviously my kids are always going to come first – every parent feels that way – but it is nice to go back to work and feel of value or be able to contribute at least to the arts in a way that's meaningful to me," she explained.

Isla Fisher

isla fisher
Isla Fisher stars in the upcoming movie 'Now You See Me 3.'

Her last film role was in 2023, where she voiced the character Maggie in the animated comedy Strays. She also made a cameo this year in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy as Rebecca, Bridget's next-door neighbor.

Fisher has five upcoming projects, including the heist thriller Now You See Me 3, which releases on November 14. She also stars in Spa Weekend, which she started filming in February in Queensland, Australia, with costars Leslie Mann, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris.

isla fisher
Isla Fisher separated from Sacha Baron Cohen in April 2024.

Fisher announced her split from Cohen, 53, in April 2024 after over 20 years together and 13 years of marriage. They shared the news with a joint statement on Instagram, written on a photo of them in sports attire.

They declared, "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

