Sacha Baron Cohen 'Furious' at Ex-Wife Isla Fisher Over Divorce Comments as Split Gets Nasty, Source Claims

sacha baron cohen furious ex isla fisher divorce comments
Source: mega

Sacha Baron Cohen is 'furious' at his ex Isla Fisher over her recent divorce comments, a source claimed.

By:

Feb. 15 2025, Published 11:25 p.m. ET

Though Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split in 2023, it seems like their divorce could get ugly years later, according to an insider.

The red-headed beauty, 49, recently spoke about her divorce with The Sunday Times, seemingly taking a dig at her ex.

Source: mega

The pair split in 2023.

"The women in my life have held me,” Fisher told the outlet. “The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I’m actually going to get emotional.”

‘I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It has been this expansive learning curve," she continued.

Source: mega

The actor is reportedly 'furious' at his ex over her recent divorce comments.

The comedian, 53, apparently was offended.

“This comment left Sacha furious,” a friend of his revealed to Daily Mail.

MORE ON:
Sacha Baron Cohen

Source: mega

The duo were together for over 20 years.

“It felt like a blatant statement that she was on side with Rebel, the whole women sticking together thing was obvious and that is what he drew from the situation and it has made him very cross and upset," they continued, referring to how Rebel Wilson accused Cohen of sexually harassing her when they worked on The Brothers Grimsby.

“Sacha was fuming when he read that,” they added. “He felt utterly betrayed.”

Source: mega

Isla Fisher recently spoke out about her divorce in an interview.

After Wilson's accusations made headlines, Fisher felt she needed to not be associated with the Borat star.

“It might have been thinly veiled but it was enough to upset Sacha a lot, Isla very much appeared to be setting her stall out,” said the friend. “There may have been some issues before, but the allegations about how he made Rebel feel was a major factor – and it appears she wants anyone in the industry who will listen to know how she feels.”

According to the insider, the exes “have always been very private people so Isla speaking out was a massive shock to him, and a clear sign she isn’t going to be the doting wife anymore.”

As OK! previously reported, the Wedding Crashers star announced their split via social media.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are putting our racquets down,” she wrote at the time. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy," she added.

