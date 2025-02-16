Sacha Baron Cohen 'Furious' at Ex-Wife Isla Fisher Over Divorce Comments as Split Gets Nasty, Source Claims
Though Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split in 2023, it seems like their divorce could get ugly years later, according to an insider.
The red-headed beauty, 49, recently spoke about her divorce with The Sunday Times, seemingly taking a dig at her ex.
"The women in my life have held me,” Fisher told the outlet. “The female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I’m actually going to get emotional.”
‘I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learnt so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learnt that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It has been this expansive learning curve," she continued.
The comedian, 53, apparently was offended.
“This comment left Sacha furious,” a friend of his revealed to Daily Mail.
- Alice Evans Reveals She's 'Heartbroken' And 'Scared' After Ioan Gruffudd Files For Divorce, Unpacks Drama On Social Media
- Ioan Gruffudd Files For Divorce After Wife Alice Evans Accuses Him Of 'Leaving His Family' On Twitter
- Drew Barrymore's Ex-Husband Will Kopelman Marries Alexandra Michler In Stunning Ceremony Five Years After Split, Former Couple's Daughters Served As Flower Girls
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“It felt like a blatant statement that she was on side with Rebel, the whole women sticking together thing was obvious and that is what he drew from the situation and it has made him very cross and upset," they continued, referring to how Rebel Wilson accused Cohen of sexually harassing her when they worked on The Brothers Grimsby.
“Sacha was fuming when he read that,” they added. “He felt utterly betrayed.”
After Wilson's accusations made headlines, Fisher felt she needed to not be associated with the Borat star.
“It might have been thinly veiled but it was enough to upset Sacha a lot, Isla very much appeared to be setting her stall out,” said the friend. “There may have been some issues before, but the allegations about how he made Rebel feel was a major factor – and it appears she wants anyone in the industry who will listen to know how she feels.”
According to the insider, the exes “have always been very private people so Isla speaking out was a massive shock to him, and a clear sign she isn’t going to be the doting wife anymore.”
As OK! previously reported, the Wedding Crashers star announced their split via social media.
“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are putting our racquets down,” she wrote at the time. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”
“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy," she added.