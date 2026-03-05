NEWS Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at Ex-Colleague Over Supporting Donald Trump's Iran War Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Megyn Kelly clapped back at her former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity's unwavering support for Donald Trump's Iran strikes. Lesley Abravanel March 5 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Megyn Kelly recently criticized her former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity, calling him a "supplicant" to President Donald Trump and arguing his unwavering support of the president's decision to launch military strikes on Iran undermines honest media analysis. On the March 3 episode of her SiriusXM show, "The Megyn Kelly Show," she contended that Hannity and Fox News prioritize supporting the war over offering critical coverage, thus failing to provide honest analysis. Kelly, who left Fox in 2017, asserted that Hannity only promotes Trump and never offers dissent. She suggested his coverage serves to support not just Trump, but also Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, illustrating her main argument about media bias.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly lashed out at Sean Hannity on her show.

She alleged that Netanyahu "played Trump like a fiddle," using flattery to convince him to go to war, and criticized Hannity for providing a platform for this without pushback. Kelly played a clip of Hannity interviewing Netanyahu on his Fox show that she claimed proved his allegiance to the Israeli leader. “Now there are people that say, well, the prime minister of Israel dragged Donald Trump into it. And as somebody who's been friends with him over 30 years, nobody drags Donald Trump into anything, number one, but I want to get your reaction to that,” Hannity said to Netanyahu.

Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Sean Hannity 'is a supplicant to Donald Trump,' Megyn Kelly said.

Netanyahu responded, calling the idea ridiculous, saying Trump is "the strongest leader in the world" who acts based on what he believes is right for America. Kelly quipped, “I mean, the evil laugh is just right on brand there,” before hitting Hannity. “Look, I’m just going to be honest. Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump. He would never say anything other than to puff Donald Trump up,” she said. She argued that the invasion contradicts Trump's "America First" platform and asserted her opposition to military intervention, stating that Trump "didn't run on" taking out Iranian leadership.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly argued over Sean Hannity's support of Donald Trump.

“We all love Trump, but let’s be real. Like, he can be flattered into thinking — ‘Yes, this is your idea, and it’s a great one, and you’re the leader of the free world, and we need you, Mr. President.’” She insisted that the Israeli PM knew exactly what he was doing in baiting Trump. “Bibi’s not dumb. He would know how to talk Trump into it, which is clearly what he did,” she said. Kelly has been vocal in questioning whether American service members are dying for U.S. interests or for those of Israel and Iran, stating, "No one should have to die for a foreign country.”

Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube Donald Trump responded to Megyn Kelly's statements.