Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at Ex-Colleague Over Supporting Donald Trump's Iran War
March 5 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly recently criticized her former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity, calling him a "supplicant" to President Donald Trump and arguing his unwavering support of the president's decision to launch military strikes on Iran undermines honest media analysis.
On the March 3 episode of her SiriusXM show, "The Megyn Kelly Show," she contended that Hannity and Fox News prioritize supporting the war over offering critical coverage, thus failing to provide honest analysis.
Kelly, who left Fox in 2017, asserted that Hannity only promotes Trump and never offers dissent. She suggested his coverage serves to support not just Trump, but also Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, illustrating her main argument about media bias.
She alleged that Netanyahu "played Trump like a fiddle," using flattery to convince him to go to war, and criticized Hannity for providing a platform for this without pushback.
Kelly played a clip of Hannity interviewing Netanyahu on his Fox show that she claimed proved his allegiance to the Israeli leader.
“Now there are people that say, well, the prime minister of Israel dragged Donald Trump into it. And as somebody who's been friends with him over 30 years, nobody drags Donald Trump into anything, number one, but I want to get your reaction to that,” Hannity said to Netanyahu.
Netanyahu responded, calling the idea ridiculous, saying Trump is "the strongest leader in the world" who acts based on what he believes is right for America.
Kelly quipped, “I mean, the evil laugh is just right on brand there,” before hitting Hannity.
“Look, I’m just going to be honest. Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump. He would never say anything other than to puff Donald Trump up,” she said.
She argued that the invasion contradicts Trump's "America First" platform and asserted her opposition to military intervention, stating that Trump "didn't run on" taking out Iranian leadership.
- Megyn Kelly Explodes at Fox News' Sean Hannity for Bowing Down to Donald Trump as She Turns on President Over Iran War
- Megyn Kelly Defends Donald Trump After He Uses Violent Rhetoric to Attack 'War Monger' Liz Cheney
- 'They Checked Their Objectivity': Megyn Kelly Says The Media Is Partly To Blame For Violent Capitol Riots, There Is A 'Lack Of Trust'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“We all love Trump, but let’s be real. Like, he can be flattered into thinking — ‘Yes, this is your idea, and it’s a great one, and you’re the leader of the free world, and we need you, Mr. President.’”
She insisted that the Israeli PM knew exactly what he was doing in baiting Trump.
“Bibi’s not dumb. He would know how to talk Trump into it, which is clearly what he did,” she said.
Kelly has been vocal in questioning whether American service members are dying for U.S. interests or for those of Israel and Iran, stating, "No one should have to die for a foreign country.”
“There is no question that the American people don’t understand why we’re doing it,” Kelly said, noting that polls have shown low support for U.S. military action in Iran.
The clash comes as Trump faces a rare split within his media base. While figures like Hannity remain supportive, Kelly has joined other conservative voices — including Tucker Carlson and Matt Walsh — in criticizing the military operation and asserting that it does not align with conservative or nationalist priorities.
Trump has personally responded to Kelly's criticism, suggesting she should "study her history book" and asserting that his "true" MAGA base supports his actions.