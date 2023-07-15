'It's Tragic': Why Meghan Markle Won't Divorce Prince Harry
According to Angela Levin, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not headed for divorce.
While recently speaking on GB News, the Harry: A Biography of a Prince author claimed that Meghan will not leave Harry because it would tarnish her brand, despite already getting the popularity she hoped for from him.
"There are rumors coming from Meghan's side that [Harry's] decided he doesn't want to be in the spotlight anymore. You won't see much of him. Meghan is used to it and she does very well, but Harry doesn't," she began about the pair, whose Hollywood empire has fallen apart as of late.
"This is really unpleasant but I think it might very well be what is going on — that she's got enough of it now and she's had what she wants from him. She can go forward with her new PR and all the things that are going to be offered to her and love it, and Harry we will hardly see," the writer explained of the parents to Archie, 4, and Lilibet 2.
"But she's not going to split with him. Of course, she won't because if she does, she loses a lot of people's interest because that's what they're really interested in. And I think it's tragic," Levin concluded.
As OK! previously reported, recent career blows have taken a toll on the controversial couple, with sources claiming Harry's wondering if he made the right choice leaving the royal family.
"Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces. Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England," an insider recently divulged to InTouch. "He's even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family."
"Harry admitted he'd phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back," the source dished, while also sharing that the Duchess of Sussex was not on the same page as her husband.
The insider alluded that Harry has realized the grass may be greener on the other side as the duo would be financially taken care of and security would be provided if they were to renter their roles as royals.