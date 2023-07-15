Prince Harry 'Needs a Plan B' After Spotify Shelved His Podcast With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is scrambling to decide what his next move will be.
After he and Meghan Markle parted ways with their podcast deal at Spotify in June, the estranged Royal may think he made a few mistakes while trying to figure out his next business venture.
"Harry is in a panic and beginning to question whether he and Meghan made the right decision," a source close to the married pair explained.
As desperate times began to call for desperate measures, an insider revealed that Harry even reached out to his brother, Prince William, for help despite their bitter tensions.
"He phoned William to call a truce and hinted that he and Meghan would be open to going back to London where they would serve King Charles III," the source claimed. "William didn't quite know what to say."
According to the insider, the future King of England told his younger sibling he would "would think about his offer" to return to the UK.
While trying to mend fences with his family members, the 38-year-old may have started a new rift with his wife — whom he did not let know about his phone call to his relatives. "She was furious at first. But Harry begged her to hear him out, and he made some good points," a source alleged.
"Harry needs a plan B," the insider said, noting that the Royals would likely have the Duke of Sussex back in their good graces. "Despite everything that's happened, how would it look if Charles said no?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Harry and the former Suits actress have received intense backlash after one executive from the streaming service, Bill Simmons labeled the two cons for their lack of work on the multimillion-dollar deal.
"I wish I was involved in the Meghan and Harry [leaving] Spotify negotiation. 'The f****** grifters," the businessman said during an episode of his podcast in June. "That's the podcast we should of launched with them."
Star spoke with sources about Prince Harry's next move after the podcast failure.