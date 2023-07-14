Prince Harry 'Starting to Wonder' If He 'Made the Right Decision to Leave England' After Career Crashes and Burns
Is Prince Harry filled with regret?
Though the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle were eager to start a new life in America away from the monarchy, a source claimed the incessant drama they've endured in the States is causing him to second-guess the move.
"Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces. Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England," an insider told a magazine. "He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family."
Unsurprisingly, the mom-of-two isn't on the same page as the Spare author, but she was even more upset that her husband allegedly informed his brother, Prince William, of his woes.
"Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back," spilled the source.
Harry seems to have realized that the grass is always greener, as their career opportunities in the U.S. are drying up after they were dropped from Spotify.
However, if the duo was to revive their royal roles, they would be financially taken care of. Another thing they wouldn't have to worry about is security, as when they left the monarchy, it was revealed the couple would have to pay for it on their own.
Needless to say, coming back home after all of the hurtful claims the Sussexes have made would be difficult, though King Charles surprisingly proved he still has love for the family-of-four at his coronation, as he made a toast to grandson Archie for the tot's 4th birthday.
Plus, as author Christopher Andersen pointed out in an interview, the monarch has quite the soft side. "Charles is a doting grandpa, and I have no doubt that apart from all the acrimony it pains him to be separated from two of his five grandchildren," Andersen explained.
"Harry needs a Plan B," the source emphasized. "Even in light of everything that’s happened, how would it look if Charles said no?"
InTouch spoke to the source about the Sussexes' potential plans.