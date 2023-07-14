Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Devastated' by Emmy Snub as Run of 'Bad Luck' Continues
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are chalking up their latest snub to their ongoing string of bad luck.
Though the royal-turned-Hollywood couple's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, was a total success — bringing in a total of 81.6 million hours watched — it failed to score an Emmy nomination, making this another loss in Harry and Meghan's efforts to make it big in Hollywood.
According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Emmy announcement earlier this week of award show nods left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "devastated."
“But of course [the couple] will not show it,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine added while talking to a news outlet, noting that the couple's viewership numbers were “obviously not good enough for an Emmy nomination.”
Detailing the controversial pair's bombshell series, the expert explained, “In the series, Harry and Meghan talk about the royal family as if they were the enemy, while they themselves are trying to save the world."
She added: “The series is an intimate look at ‘hardships’ they faced in their honey-colored, rose-tinted world."
Despite the upset, Ingrid suggested the couple will remain unwavering in their attempt at making it big. “Meghan and Harry will concentrate in this and make it a positive, however irritated they might be not to be in the Emmy nominations,” she said.
Offering the Suits alum and her husband advice, Ingrid concluded: “They are having a run of bad luck in their working life. But ironically as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested. They have built a gilded cage of expectation around themselves from which it will be hard to escape.”
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are also blaming outside factors for their lack of success, with a source spilling: "The word is that they think they've been really unlucky."
According to the insider, the parents-of-two blame COVID-19, tough economic times and the heartbreaking deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II for why their careers never took off.
Their empire seems to be crumbling faster than they could've imagined after they recently lost their $20 million Spotify contract in June over their failure to produce enough content. Luckily, their $100 million Netflix deal remains intact — for now — with the couple set to release their upcoming documentary series, Heart of Invictus, in the near future.
Ingrid spoke to the Mirror about the couple's bad luck.