'Our Mother Was An Incredible Woman': Inside Ivana Trump’s Relationship With Her Children

Ivana Trump, model and ex-wife of former President Donald Trump was found dead in her New York City apartment on Thursday, July 14, her family told ABC News. She was 73 years old.

Alongside her storied career as a media personality, fashion designer and businesswoman, Trump served as the matriarch of the famous family. She was a mother to Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump as well as a grandmother to 10 grandchildren, a legacy her family detailed in a statement to the news outlet.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," said the statement, before describing Ivana, who immigrated to the United States from Czechoslovakia to the United States in the 1970s as a “survivor” who “fled from communism and embraced this country.”

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S EX-WIFE IVANA TRUMP DEAD AT AGE 73, DISCOVERED IN UPPER EAST SIDE APARTMENT