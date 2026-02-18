Ivanka Trump Called Out for Wearing the Wrong Color to Ring in the Chinese Lunar New Year: 'Dressed for the Republican Party's Funeral'
Feb. 18 2026, Updated 9:41 a.m. ET
Ivanka Trump is facing online backlash after her latest holiday post.
The daughter of Donald Trump took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 17, to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. However, instead of just spreading festive cheer, her outfit choice quickly became the main focus.
In her message, Ivanka reflected on the meaning of the Year of the Fire Horse.
“The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring," she wrote.
“I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction, ready to bring forward projects I have been quietly nurturing, ideas nearly ready to meet the light. I cannot wait to share them with you,” the post continued.
She ended her note with, “Happy Lunar New Year 新年快乐.”
Alongside the caption, Ivanka shared a photo of herself in a crisp white blazer, gazing off into the distance.
Many users pointed out that in Chinese culture, white is traditionally linked to mourning, funerals and death — not a celebration. Bright shades like red and gold are typically worn during the holiday to symbolize luck and prosperity.
“She’s already dressed for the Republican Party’s funeral in the midterms. Thoughtful!” wrote Izzy Gardon, communications director for California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“You aren’t supposed to wear white. You’re supposed to wear bright colors, red, blue, gold,” another user commented.
“What do these Ivanka photos have to do w/ the Lunar New Year?? 😅 #narcissism,” someone else asked.
The criticism comes at a time when whispers about family tension are also making headlines.
According to a source, Ivanka and Melania Trump are not exactly close these days. The insider claimed Ivanka has not watched Melania’s self-titled documentary — and doesn’t plan to.
The film, which hit theaters on January 30, follows Melania during the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, documenting her role in organizing events, overseeing the White House transition and preparing to return to Washington, D.C.
“Ivanka has not seen the movie and has zero intention of seeing it,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “That decision was very deliberate.”
Insiders said the distance between the two women has only grown as Melania shares more of her own narrative.
“Ivanka doesn’t step into stories she can’t control,” another insider shared. “And this one isn’t hers.”
Sources familiar with the family dynamic claim the strain has been building quietly over time.
“There’s no interest in each other’s lives,” one confidant explained. “Different worlds, different priorities, zero emotional overlap.”
Another insider added that whatever connection remains appears to be mostly for show.
“There’s no bond there at all,” the source said. “They don’t confide, they don’t check in, and they certainly don’t cheer each other on.”
“They barely speak,” another source added. “When they do, it’s functional, short and usually unavoidable.”
Still, insiders insisted the situation isn’t dramatic.
“This isn’t a feud with fireworks,” a source said. “It’s colder than that. It’s indifference.”
“They’re not allies. They’re not friends. They’re not close,” another source summed up. “And they’re perfectly fine keeping it that way.”