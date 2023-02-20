Ivanka Trump Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Mom Ivana On What Would Have Been Her 74th Birthday: 'I Miss The Joy She Brought'

Alongside a carousel of throwback photos featuring the mother-daughter duo, as well as solo shots of the Czech-American businesswoman, Ivanka, 41, penned: "She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew."

Recalling how Ivana "lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest," Ivanka admitted, "I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many."