Ivanka Trump Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Mom Ivana On What Would Have Been Her 74th Birthday: 'I Miss The Joy She Brought'

ivanka trump pays heartfelt tribute to late mom ivana pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 20 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump is missing her mom, Ivana Trump, a little extra today.

The daughter of Ivana and Donald Trump took to Instagram on Monday, February 20, to honor her late mom on what would've been her 74th birthday following her July 2022 death.

ivanka trump pays heartfelt tribute to late mom ivana
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Alongside a carousel of throwback photos featuring the mother-daughter duo, as well as solo shots of the Czech-American businesswoman, Ivanka, 41, penned: "She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew."

Recalling how Ivana "lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest," Ivanka admitted, "I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many."

ivanka trump pays heartfelt tribute to late mom ivana
Source: mega

"Happy Birthday, Mama ❤Love you and miss you every day. Xx," she concluded.

Ivanka's comments section was flooded with love and support, as one social media user wrote, "Happy birthday to your mom.She was a great role model for you.As you are for your children," and another added: "A super classy women. Lasting memories nobody can take from you! xxx."

ivanka trump pays heartfelt tribute to late mom ivana
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

As OK! reported, Ivana was found dead by N.Y.P.D. at the bottom of her staircase on July 14, 2022, after taking a nasty fall. Authorities were called to her home around 12:30 P.M., only to find the fashion and jewelry designer "unconscious and unresponsive."

Donald's ex-wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following her tragic death, the former POTUS confirmed the news on his social media platform Truth Social, sharing at the time: "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City."

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Donald — who shared Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, and Eric, 39, with Ivana — added, noting that "Her pride and joy were her three children."

Source: OK!

He concluded: "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

