Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Enjoy Lavish Valentine's Day Picnic With Kids As Rumors Of Marital Strife Rage: Photos
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner didn't let any of their personal troubles get in the way of celebrating the day of love. On Tuesday, February 14, the blonde beauty posted photos from their Valentine's Day dinner, which featured a gorgeous beachside picnic with their three tots at sunset.
"Spending Valentine’s Day with the sweetest Valentines ♥️," she captioned the set of snaps, which showed a decorated table with flowers, seat cushions, string lights, food and more decorations.
The brood went cute and casual for the festivties, with Kushner, 42, donning a New York Mets baseball cap, navy sweater and jeans, while Trump, 41, wore a long-sleeved light blue frock.
Their three kids — Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theo, 6 — all wore identical shades of light blue and white, and their youngest was still sporting his wrist cast, though it clearly didn't bother him, as he struck a pose while laying on the pillows.
It was just one day earlier that Trump detailed the tot's accident, revealing he "broke his wrist while playing soccer" at school.
"Since I was over an hour's drive away, an ambulance took Theo, accompanied by the school nurse, to the closest hospital," she recounted in a social media post. "Jared and I raced to meet him, Jared arriving at the same time as the ambulance and me getting there a few minutes later."
"It was a bad break, but the capable EMT, doctors, nurses and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital staff cared for Theo tenderly and professionally," continued the former pageant queen. "Theo’s visit culminated with two ice pops, which led to him declaring 'this is the best day ever!' Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and hospital staff who cared for our son."
The family-fueled Valentine's Day celebration comes admit reports that the spouses of 13 years are experiencing marital troubles, as OK! previously shared.
"It’s all falling apart," a source previously spilled to an outlet. "They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public."
However, they appeared to put their issues aside on Feb. 14, as the mom-of-three shared a photo of them kissing to mark the holiday.