Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'
It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them.
“Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
The insider reveals that Eric is upset with his sister, while Donald Jr. isn't sweating it, as more attention will be on him going forward.
“Ivanka was always their dad’s favorite. With her out of the picture it is his time to shine,” adds a friend.
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka and Melania Trump hope that Donald Trump doesn't run for president in 2024 — especially because he is embroiled in many legal battles at the moment.
“They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Melania wants her hubby to stay away from Washington, D.C., as she believes it will "make all of the family's legal problems go away."
In early August, Donald's Mar-a-Lago home was raided, as the FBI believes he took documents from the White House that are classified.
“It’s obvious all of this craziness is happening because some people are scared Donald is going to run again in 2024,” the source stated. “Melania and Ivanka do not get along about much, but both are begging him to announce he will not be running. They believe all of this will disappear if he ends all of the speculation.”
The insider said that the investigation isn't "just affecting Donald, it affects the entire family," the source said. “Melania and Ivanka are sick of the endless investigations and attention. They want to go back to their fabulous lives. They just want this all to end.”