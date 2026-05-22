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Ivanka Trump Fuels Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas Wedding Rumors With Subtle Travel Photo

Photo of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump hinted she's traveling somewhere tropical.

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May 22 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

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A photo of crystal clear waters has fans wondering if Ivanka Trump is headed to the Bahamas amid reports her brother Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are getting married on the island over Memorial Day Weekend.

The daughter of Donald Trump and Ivana Trump, 44, shared the gorgeous view from her airplane window in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 21.

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Ivanka Trump Shared Ocean View

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Photo of Ivanka Trump hinted that she was headed to the Bahamas, where Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reported to be tying the knot.
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump may be headed to the Bahamas, where Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reported to be tying the knot.

The short clip featured turquoise blue waters as the plane navigated through white clouds.

Though she left the upload captionless, she set the snap to the upbeat song "Edge of the U.S.A." by Ernest.

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Reportedly Headed Down the Aisle This Weekend

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly getting married during Memorial Day weekend.
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly getting married during Memorial Day weekend.

As OK! previously reported, sources told Page Six and The Daily Beast that the couple initially wanted a lavish White House wedding, but the president ended those dreams after allegedly feeling his son was not "important" enough.

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Originally Wanted White House Wedding

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson reportedly wanted their nuptials at the White House, but agreed to an island wedding instead.
Source: @bettina_anderson/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson reportedly wanted their nuptials at the White House, but agreed to an island wedding instead.

The celebration was instead swapped for a low-key, private island escape due to optics.

“They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received,” an insider previously told The New York Post, likely referring to the war in Iran.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Were First Romantically Linked in August 2024

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. proposed to Bettina Anderson in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. proposed to Bettina Anderson in December 2025.

The president's son and socialite were first romantically linked in August 2024 after being spotted at brunch. He later proposed to the socialite on her birthday at Camp David in Maryland in December 2025.

"Bettina is so happy she’s engaged to Don, and they’re already starting to plan the wedding,” an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. “She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad.”

In April, the bride-to-be celebrated the upcoming milestone with an "enchanted-garden"-themed bridal shower. The event was attended by several members of the Trump family, including Ivanka, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Don Jr.'s daughter Kai.

The wedding marks Bettina's first time down the aisle and the second for Don Jr., who was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018. He was also engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, but they split in 2024.

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