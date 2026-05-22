Ivanka Trump Fuels Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Bahamas Wedding Rumors With Subtle Travel Photo

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A photo of crystal clear waters has fans wondering if Ivanka Trump is headed to the Bahamas amid reports her brother Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are getting married on the island over Memorial Day Weekend. The daughter of Donald Trump and Ivana Trump, 44, shared the gorgeous view from her airplane window in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 21.

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Ivanka Trump Shared Ocean View

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump may be headed to the Bahamas, where Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reported to be tying the knot.

The short clip featured turquoise blue waters as the plane navigated through white clouds. Though she left the upload captionless, she set the snap to the upbeat song "Edge of the U.S.A." by Ernest.

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Are Reportedly Headed Down the Aisle This Weekend

Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly getting married during Memorial Day weekend.

As OK! previously reported, sources told Page Six and The Daily Beast that the couple initially wanted a lavish White House wedding, but the president ended those dreams after allegedly feeling his son was not "important" enough.

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Originally Wanted White House Wedding

Source: @bettina_anderson/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson reportedly wanted their nuptials at the White House, but agreed to an island wedding instead.

The celebration was instead swapped for a low-key, private island escape due to optics. “They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received,” an insider previously told The New York Post, likely referring to the war in Iran.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Were First Romantically Linked in August 2024

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. proposed to Bettina Anderson in December 2025.