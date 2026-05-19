Politics Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson to Get Married on Memorial Day Weekend: Source Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH After Donald Trump blew off the idea of a White House wedding, Donald Trump Jr. is slated to wed Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas. Lesley Abravanel May 19 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump Jr. and socialite Bettina Anderson are reportedly getting married over Memorial Day weekend in an intimate ceremony on a private island in the Bahamas. Insiders revealed to Page Six and The Daily Beast that the couple decided to pivot away from their initial dream of a lavish White House wedding, reportedly quashed after President Donald Trump allegedly didn’t feel his son was "important enough." The decision to swap a massive political-style celebration for a low-key, private island escape was heavily influenced by public optics. Sources noted that the couple felt hosting a high-profile, grandiose wedding at the White House amid an ongoing international crisis — such as the war in Iran — would not be well received by the public.

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Source: MEGA The couple was linked in 2024.

“They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received,” an insider previously told The New York Post. The couple was first romantically linked after being spotted together on a brunch date in Palm Beach in August 2024. The president’s eldest son proposed to the Palm Beach socialite on her birthday at Camp David in December 2025. Their engagement was later publicly announced by the president at a White House holiday reception.

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Source: MEGA The Trump family attended the bridal shower.

In April, Bettina was feted at an "Enchanted Garden"-themed bridal shower held in the grand ballroom of Mar-a-Lago. The event was well-attended by members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and Don Jr.'s daughter Kai Trump. "I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Bettina,” Don Jr., 49, said, according to one guest. “She is smart, loving, and caring.” This will be the first marriage for Bettina, 38, and the second for Don Jr., who was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018.

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Source: MEGA Vanessa Trump reportedly approves of the romance.

Sources have reported that Vanessa, who was friends with Bettina before the relationship began, fully approves of the pairing and calls them a "great match.” Bettina's late father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., made headlines as the youngest bank president in U.S. history at age 26.

Source: MEGA Don Jr. was previously engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.