Donald Trump Shuts Down Donald Trump Jr. From Getting Married at the White House: He 'Isn't Important Enough to the President'

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Donald Trump may be known for putting family front and center — but when it comes to major White House moments, not everyone makes the cut. On Friday, April 24, a new insider report claimed the president has “shut down” any plans to host Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming wedding at the White House. While his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, recently celebrated her bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, the president reportedly has no intention of turning the historic residence into a wedding venue for his son.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has reportedly declined to host Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding at the White House.

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“Donald Trump Jr. isn’t important enough to the president — not for something on that level,” one source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “In his father’s mind, the White House stage is reserved for moments that elevate him and the Trump brand. This doesn’t do either.”

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Behind the scenes, insiders said Donald is highly selective about what events take place at the White House. “If it were Ivanka or Barron, it wouldn’t even be a conversation — it would already be in motion,” the insider added. “You’d have planning teams, press strategy, the full spectacle locked in. No hesitation.”

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Source: MEGA Insiders claimed the decision is tied to the president’s focus on events that elevate his public image.

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The reported snub comes just weeks after Bettina hosted a lavish bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by Donald, signaling that wedding planning is already well underway. The celebration took place on Sunday, April 12, bringing together close friends and family to honor the bride-to-be in an elegant setting.

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“Still soaking in how beautiful and special Sunday was,” Bettina shared on Instagram.

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She also gave a heartfelt shout-out to the women who helped organize the event, writing that she was grateful for her “INCREDIBLE hostesses” who created such a meaningful day. “I’m still floating! 🤍@donaldjtrumpjr I cannot wait to marry you!” she exclaimed.

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Source: MEGA Sources suggested that other family members, like Ivanka or Barron Trump, may have received different treatment.

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The couple, who started dating in late 2024, got engaged less than a year later. “Bettina is so happy she’s engaged to Don and they’re already starting to plan the wedding,” an insider shared. Don Jr. himself briefly acknowledged the engagement during a White House event in December 2025, saying, “I just want to wish all of you guys an incredible holiday season… to thank Bettina for that one word, ‘yes.’”

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Source: MEGA The couple is moving forward and coordinating schedules for a high-profile ceremony, per a source.