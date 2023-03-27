Ivanka Trump Gushes Over Son Theo On His 7th Birthday As She Keeps Her Distance From Donald Trump's Arrest Drama — See Photos
Ivanka Trump is celebrating the happy times! On Monday, March 7, the blonde beauty, 41, gave a sweet shout-out to her son Theo in honor of his big day.
"Happy 7th Birthday to our sweet Theo! You bring so much joy and love into our lives every day with your kind, positive, and energetic spirit. I love you to the moon and back again! May this year bring you laughter, love, adventure and many more trips to the skate park ! ♥️♥️♥️," the mom-of-three, who is married to Jared Kushner, wrote via Instagram.
Of course, people loved the adorable photos and kind words. One person wrote, "He looks just like his Dad. I love his freckles!" while another said, "Happy 7th birthday Theo! I hope he has a wonderful day!"
A third person added, "Happiest of Birthdays to your sweet guy!💙🎉💙."
These days, Ivanka, who also shares daughter Arabella, 11, and son Joseph, 9, with Kushner, is living her best far away from her father, Donald Trump.
“They want nothing to do with this,” a source shared of Donald potentially being arrested for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair. “They are staying away and don’t want to be hounded by reporters. I don’t think you will see them defending him, it will be no comment.”
“Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency … They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them," the insider said, adding that the businesswoman and her hubby are "happy building their life in Miami."
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka admitted she would be not be helping out her father as he fights to get back into the White House for the second time.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."