Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner To List Miami Condo For $18.8 Million As Rumors Of Marital Strife Swirl
Months after dominating headlines with their rumored status as “neighbors from hell,” it seems former first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are finally planning on moving out of their high-end Miami condo.
The couple — who have lived in the seven bedroom, 7,000-square-foot luxury condo unit since leaving Washington D.C. at the end of Donald Trump’s White House tenure in January 2021 — are purportedly looking to list their oceanfront property next year.
The condo, which is located in South Florida’s high-end Arte building, is set to be listed for the eye-popping eight-figure sum of $18.8 million.
Though it’s unclear where exactly Trump, Kushner and their three children, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, are planning on relocating once the sale has been completed, it seems likely they’ll stay in the larger Miami region.
While the couple was building a new home on the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek island, in July 2021, they added another property to their portfolio, a 8,510-square-foot home also on the island, which they were said to be renovating as well.
News surrounding the future of Trump and Kushner’s living situation comes weeks after the pair was acting icy towards each other, keeping their distance while attending a yacht party in Miami’s Bay of Biscayne.
“I never saw them interact,” alleged an onlooker, who claims to have saw the duo at the bash. “They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances.”
“As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance,” the insider elaborated of their party personas. “Never too close; never too far apart,” they continued adding that the mom-of-three “had a very confident ‘night out on the town’ look and feel about her.”
The New York Post reported on Trump and Kusher’s plans to list their home.