Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner To List Miami Condo For $18.8 Million As Rumors Of Marital Strife Swirl

Months after dominating headlines with their rumored status as “neighbors from hell,” it seems former first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are finally planning on moving out of their high-end Miami condo.

The couple — who have lived in the seven bedroom, 7,000-square-foot luxury condo unit since leaving Washington D.C. at the end of Donald Trump’s White House tenure in January 2021 — are purportedly looking to list their oceanfront property next year.

The condo, which is located in South Florida’s high-end Arte building, is set to be listed for the eye-popping eight-figure sum of $18.8 million.